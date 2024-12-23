Windy, stormy weather to hit British Columbia coast over Christmas holidays

The Christmas season will see some stormy weather visit British Columbia's coastline.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada notes a low pressure centre off the coast will bring strong winds Monday morning and intensify throughout the evening.

The statement goes on to say that a powerful system will then hit the north coast late Tuesday evening, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to continue until early Thursday.

The B.C. coastline has been besieged by storms as of late, with a wind warning being issued Sunday for the province's north and central coast.

The weekend before, Environment Canada says a storm saw wind gusts climb as high as 96 kilometres per hour at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta and 115 kilometres per hour on Saturna Island, located midway between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

That same storm triggered a mudslide, which killed two people and cut off access to the Sea to Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024

The Canadian Press