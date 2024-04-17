Windy Wednesday weather
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
The revised forecasts issued by scientists have been revealed, and the verdict is clear: La Niña will make a comeback
An opportunity for thunderstorms will push back into southern Ontario Wednesday, with a potential for some to reach severe limits in parts of the region.
La Niña may not get as much attention as its counterpart, El Niño, but it can have just as big an impact on Canadian weather.
The sea surface temperatures are rapidly declining in the central Pacific west of South America. Find out the ramifications with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donnovan has more on the snowfall in Calgary, Alberta.
King Charles plans big change at Sandringham estate which will affect Kate Middleton and Prince William's property, Anmer Hall. Details...
Canada experiences its first tornado of the 2024, matching the earliest occurrence on record. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks these details down.
Nearly three weeks since Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed under the impact of a wayward cargo ship, crews are using the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard to haul the wreckage to a nearby salvage yard. The heaviest section so far weighed about 450 tons (408 metric tons). In the salvage yard Monday morning, workers disassembled the metal trusses by attacking them with propane torches and a pair of giant shears that sliced them into more manageable pieces.
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The tree-dwelling animal had “large” eyes and a “square” tail. Take a look.
Global temperatures and rain patterns are affected by a climate phenomenon known as El Niño/La Niña.
Ontario and the federal government say they have reached a deal to drop an assessment of the province's Highway 413 project after the Federal Court ruled it can be set aside.In a news release on Monday, officials said the provincial and federal governments have agreed to a "collaborative process to assess and manage the issues around federal species at risk throughout Ontario's planning of the project."The new deal means the highway project can proceed without a full-fledged federal environmenta
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province this week
TORONTO — Ontario hopes to have shovels in the ground to begin building Highway 413 within a year. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says a new agreement with the federal government will allow the Toronto-area highway to begin much earlier. Ottawa and Ontario said yesterday that they came to an agreement that establishes a joint working group to minimize the planned highway’s environmental impacts in areas of federal jurisdiction. The federal government had marked the highway project for
Get ready for more rain, southern Ontario, as more systems make their way into the region this week, keeping the trend of a soggy April going strong
A spring storm slowly tracking across Saskatchewan and Manitoba is bringing heavy rain, then blowing snow. Concerns for flooding in parts. The Weather Networks meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The natural event that adds to global warming has ended but scientists are unsure of what comes next.
Oceans around the world are experiencing a mass coral bleaching event, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That means coral in every major ocean basin is turning white, or even dying, because the water it lives in is too hot.
The voyage may have taken nearly three years.
(Bloomberg) -- Built along a stretch of salt flats in southern India, the Tuticorin power plant epitomizes a quagmire for the world’s fastest-growing major economy: how to provide reliable energy to 1.4 billion people.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals Rise