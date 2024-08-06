Wine buffs tricked into drinking cheap Aldi plonk
Wine buffs at a showjumping event were tricked into drinking gourmet wine - that actually came from Aldi. The hilarious video shows a flamboyant master of wine – known as Justin Youraldi – pouring out measures of red, white, and rosé to the upper echelons of society. While they thought they were sipping on exotic grapes from the world’s most exclusive vineyards, typically costing nearly 10 times the price, they were in fact enjoying more modestly priced wines at under a fiver. Some were even coaxed into putting their ears to glasses of bubbly to see if they could identify the more expensive sounding fizz. The spectators spoke eloquently about the aromas, balance, acidity, and earthiness of the vino, with some even boasting about their extensive wine knowledge – before the big reveal. One surprised wine taster said: “I can’t believe that! I’m staggered! I’m off to Aldi, you’ve won a customer”.