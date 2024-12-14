From wine glasses to window vacs: 50 easy ways to transform your home this winter

The end of the year is drawing close, which means chilly weather and, if you’re in the hosting mood, a flurry of visitors (respect to anyone who has signed up to host a Christmas, and even more if you have in-laws coming). And then there’s all that tidying …

It’s also the season for hunkering down and getting cosy. But making your home feel like a sanctuary needn’t cost a lot at this already wallet-wounding time of year. There are plenty of tricks and affordable buys to give where you live a lift. Practical changes can be as good for the soul as looking at something beautiful. After slowly renovating my flat for the past five years, I have many ideas up my sleeve. From easy DIY to choice accessories, here are 50 ways to breathe new life into your home this winter.

Invest in a future design classic

Jochen Holz Hay glass jug

£49 at Selfridges

£49 at Fred Aldous

Glass artist Jochen Holz’s Hay jug, with its unusually shaped rim, is a cocktail receptacle, vase and centrepiece in one – a modern design classic.

Go with the grain

Littlefair’s water resistant wood finishing oil

From £10.95 at Littlefair’s

From £9.95 at Amazon

Natural textures make your home feel grounded. To maintain the lustre of wood-top tables and furniture, you need to oil them once in a while. About once a year is a good rule of thumb for occasionally used items, so now is the perfect time to tackle the job. A quality oil, such as this superior wood finishing Danish oil, will help prevent cracking and bring out the grain’s beauty. Choose a water-resistant option for added protection.

Spend more time in bed

Toast velvet bolster cushion

£89 at Toast

Lazy mornings reading the paper in bed during the Christmas holidays call for an extra cushion on which to prop yourself. Toast’s super-soft velvet, ginger-hued bolster is long enough to jazz up the whole bed and provides the perfect amount of support.

Style up your ceramics

Henry Holland brown and white mug

£55 at Henry Holland Studio

Ceramics are now as collectible as handbags for homeware lovers. Case in point: Henry Holland Studio’s covetable Hackney-thrown collection. This art deco-inspired stripey design from the former fashion designer will be your new favourite brew vessel, and it will look chic on display.

Upgrade your cutlery

Livnära 24-piece cutlery set, black

£29 at ikea

Cutlery with a little weight to it instantly makes you feel as if you’re eating somewhere classy. And in a season of celebratory meals, upgrading it is a lovely touch. I like the Scandi aesthetic of this set and the handles will age beautifully.

Help your radiators do their job

Not all rooms are blessed with great layouts that make it easy to put your furniture in plum position, but in winter at least, try to put your sofa on a different wall from the radiator. Having your couch in front of it can obstruct heat distribution and reduce the efficiency of your heating system.

Pick the perfect pillow

Stratos pillow

£60 at Simba

£60 at Amazon

A good night’s rest can be hard to get during party season – give yourself a head start with a high-quality pillow, such as Simba’s Stratos. It has a breathable cotton cover with cool-touch technology, so you won’t overheat at night (16C to 18C is the optimal sleeping temperature).

Make your home smell like a hotel

Water Meadow candle, 300g

£55 at Thyme and Bertioli

£55 at Collagerie

Bring that hotel feeling home with the scent collection of boutique Cotswolds hotel Thyme. Made with essential oils from water mint, English apple blossom and thyme, this double-win 300g candle is calming and will make your home smell like a countryside idyll.

For more genuinely great-smelling home accessories, see our scented candles gift guide.

Do that big book clear out

Muuto Folded Shelf

£66 at Nordic Nest

£95 at Lampmasters

Books look lovely on shelves, but they can take over. Decide which of your tomes you might enjoy a second or third time (or are yet to read), which ones you need for reference or that are a good prop – and donate the rest. If they’re as good as new, Book Aid International is a great charity to give to, or Oxfam will take more thumbed novels. Consider keeping a single mini shelf above the bed, such as this small folded one from Muuto, for the few books you want to delve into next, so you can grab them with ease and see your reading list at a glance.

Up your hot-water bottle game

Shrimps Zyla hot-water bottle

£85 at Shrimps

If you’re anything like me, you’ll spend more time cosied up to your hot-water bottle in these chilly months than you will in a statement party dress, so it’s worth investing in one that sparks joy. Choose a designer winter warmer from London favourite Shrimps that comes in the brand’s signature cable knit with embroidered flowers.

Wallpaper a tiny room

Canopy 02 wallpaper

£135 at Lick

Add some personality to the smallest spaces in your home – box room, coat cupboard and downstairs loo – with a splashy wallpaper, such as this jungle print.

Refill your hand wash

Seymour hand wash and reusable pump

£55 at Commune

£55 at Liberty London

The Real Housewives of Clapton Instagram account has exposed all the thirtysomethings out there for refilling Aesop containers with supermarket own-brand hand soap. No shame! But if you want to up your soap game, Somerset-based Commune’s zesty botanical hand wash has a divine scent, is skin-loving and comes with a reusable pump. And look how gorgeous the bottles are.

Screw in a warm lightbulb

Calex 3.8W LED curly filament dimmable bulb

£16.99 at John Lewis

£18 at Amazon

Do away with harsh white bulbs in favour of ones with an orangey-yellow tinge: they’re softer on the eye and create a more relaxing atmosphere. For a statement look, opt for a vintage-style globe with a visible filament.

Bring out a basket

Modern country wicker basket

£50 at John Lewis

A wicker basket is a storage solve-all for cosy season: line the bottom with something waterproof and keep it in the hall to chuck muddy boots in and stop dirt from being dragged through the house; put spare blankets or linens in there in your bedroom; or go full country house fantasy and store logs in the living room. Choose a willow one like this for that traditional look.

Frame a picture properly

A cheap frame devalues even the best piece of art, so make friends with your local framer. Mine, FRMD, offers free quotes and consultations and has plenty of colour choices for the mount and frame.

Rock the roast

Stainless steel roasting tin

£40 at Pro Cook

Whether you’re cooking dinner for the big day or not, a good roasting dish is a kitchen staple. Pro Cook does a great one with a rack for resting meat– and it’s dishwasher safe, to make life easier.

Dress up the table

Pratham striped tablecloth

£159 at Birdie Fortescue

There’s something ceremonial about adding a tablecloth. Make it linen because ironing as well as cooking, when you’re hosting, is too much to ask. A special occasion calls for a special tablecloth: splash out on this blue-striped beauty or go for La Redoute’s Menorca.

Show your curtains some love

Russell Hobbs Steam Genie

£59.99 at Amazon

£60 at Argos

Like shirts, curtains look a whole lot smarter when they hang properly minus creases. So, while it may feel laborious, you’ll be rewarded if you give yours a steam. Take them down first, get to work with this Steam Genie 2-in-1 steamer, then rehang and tackle any remaining wrinkles from the back.

Wake up to (faux) sunlight

Lumie Sunrise alarm lamp

£49 at John Lewis

£49.99 at Amazon

Even the best-lit house can’t make up for these dark mornings, so it’s time to call in some backup in the shape of a Sad (seasonal affective disorder) lamp. We need sunlight to feel awake in the morning because it suppresses the sleepiness chemical adenosine. So, if you can’t get the real stuff, waking up to the gradually brightening light from this Lumie sunrise alarm will help you feel ready to face the day.

Save on shop-bought latte

Bialetti Moka Express hob espresso maker, 3 cup

£35 at John Lewis

£37.80 at Amazon

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo bean-to-cup coffee machine

£579 at John Lewis

£695.95 at Amazon

If you’re overspending on coffee pods or shop-bought flat whites then it’s time to get a decent espresso maker, such as this from Italian brand Bialetti. No one does them better, though if you really want to push the boat out, you might want to consider the Magnifica Evo bean-to-cup machine.

Read more about the best coffee machines in our guide

Switch your switches

Lap toggle switch

£5.19 at Screwfix

£5.22 at Tradepoint

Changing light switches can instantly lift your home. Brands such as Pooky and Corston sell highly covetable switches in matt and metal, but buying just a few can add up in cost. If you want to do the whole house on a budget, head to Screwfix. Traditional-look toggle switches are having a moment and there are decent dupes from Lap, including this, in black nickel.

Make your room look bigger

Pond wall mirror

£50 at Dunelm

It sounds obvious, but a well-placed mirror can make a space feel bigger and fill it with more light, particularly if it’s opposite or next to windows. This one has a playful pond shape that will work well in most rooms and schemes to break up a blank wall.

Enhance your hall

Shelf with hook

£9.28 at Søstrene Grene

A clever interior designer friend of mine advised mounting a little ledge in the hallway with a hook beneath it, which will do double the work for a single outlay. Hang your keys or umbrella below and put a candle on top, with a scent that will both greet visitors and waft through the house.

Go eco in the sink

Wooden dish brush

£6.50 at Wild & Stone

Make doing the dishes less of a chore with a wooden brush: it’s biodegradable, more hard-wearing and much more attractive. This one from Wild & Stone is made of beechwood, with compostable bristles, and it comes with a metal holder that allows you to switch the head and keep the handle once the scourer has come to the end of its life.

Stop putting off touch-ups

Purdy Monarch elite brush 1in

£12.49 at Screwfix

£11.95 at Amazon

GoodHome medium pile fixed roller

£3.50 at B&Q

£4.88 at Amazon

Few things make your space feel more tired than scuffed paint (hallways are particularly prone), so get to work on touching it up. Alex Glover, founder and director of fine decorating and colour consultancy Austin James, says: “Use a small brush or roller to begin as small touch-ups are more likely to go unnoticed when dry.” Paint must be well stirred, and you should use the same pile of roller as previously to make it undetectable, using a non-uniform painting pattern.

Add an on-trend cushion

Athena cushion cover in cacao

£75 at Quinn Says

You’re bound to spend a lot of time cosied up on the sofa this winter, so why not freshen it up with a new cushion? Go for autumnal shades to add warmth. I like Quinn Says’s organic linen Greek-inspired print in cacao – a fringe edge is very 2024.

Nurture a winter plant

Peace lily

£29 at Bloom & Wild

From £10 at Patch

While some plants go dormant in winter or have flowers that fade in the colder season, a peace lily will thrive in low light and bring a room to life. Its white spathes are periodical and might not show themselves when there’s less than medium light, though their foliage should thrive all year round. They’re also easy to care for, needing just moist soil, but they can be toxic to humans and pets.

Make a statement with a mat

Flower shop doormat

£48 at Anthropologie

It’s the first thing visitors see when they arrive, and a tired, muddy one isn’t going to impress anybody. Anthropologie’s flower shop mat is just the right side of novelty, and it’s my favourite on the high street.

Organise kitchen clutter

Wooden spice box

£14.99 at H&M

In a dream world, we’d all have clean, hidden storage and magazine-worthy, clutter-free counters – but we all live in the real world. Some caddies will make things feel less crowded on your worktops. H&M’s wooden mini crates are ideal for stashing herbs and spices, oils or utensils to make things look more streamlined.

Make dormant plants happy

Three planter

£70 at Louise Madzia

If you upgraded your houseplants to bigger pots in spring, kudos to you. But if they’re now looking a bit sad and sleepy out of season, with drooping leaves, darkened stems and no new flowers, give them a helping hand by placing them in a smart ceramic pot that shows off some personality. I love Louise Mazdia’s playful designs for small greenery.

Keep windows dry with a vac

Kärcher window vac

£89 at Amazon

£89.99 at Kärcher

Condensation on windows is unsightly, can affect air quality, and damage frames and sills if it drips on them. Investing in a sucker, AKA an electric squeegee, will help things look clearer and keep your home healthier. Kärcher’s Window Vac WV 5 Plus is an investment, but it will leave your panes sparkling.

Say cheers to new glasses

Set of four party coupes

£90 at Our Place

£65 at Selfridges

Raising a toast will feel all the merrier with stylish new glasses. I love Our Place’s chunky amber-stemmed coupes for a retro, festive feel. They’re also deep enough for cocktails and desserts, giving you more bang for your buck.

Sharpen up your sheets

Egyptian cotton sateen bedding

From £18 for a pillowcase at John Lewis

Vintage Rose bed linen

From £25 for a pillowcase at Secret Linen Store

I know, I know, it’s laborious, but giving your sheets an inside-out iron will give you – and any guests – that nice hotel-at-home, crisp-sheets vibe. It’s a 10-minute job, max. Or, if you really can’t be bothered, buy linen sheets and embrace the creases. Secret Linen Store sells natural linen bedding in several stylishly muted colours.

Add some down-lighting

Kikan articulated arm wall light

£85 at La Redoute

It’s a truth widely acknowledged that only heathens use the harsh “big light”, especially in autumn and winter. If you’re short on softer options, it’s time to invest in some moodier down-lighting. Swerve the need for new electrics with a light that screws into the wall, such as La Redoute’s adjustable metal version. It can be repositioned on the arm to cast light exactly where you want it.

Match your ceiling to your walls

Famous paint

From £28.80 at Graham & Brown

£48 at Next

“Colour-drenching” a room with matching skirting or coving has become a popular trick in decoration, but in a larger room, why not go the whole hog and do the ceiling, too? Architectural designer Alex Glover says: “If you’re confident enough to go bold, I recently decorated a drawing room using dark purple, which has a lovely richness and depth to it, and a cocooning effect when used on ceilings, too.”

Tidy that drawer of doom

10-piece organiser set

£30 at John Lewis

£30 at Dunelm

Tidy drawer, tidy mind, right? And over the festive period, who knows what random device or piece of stationery you’ll need at a moment’s notice? So now is the time to clear out and organise the chaos, wherever you’re stashing all that miscellaneous stuff. Joseph Joseph makes the best practical gear, and its drawer organisers – are like a puzzle, so you can fit them to the space you’re using and the number of item categories you have.

Retire tired cushion inners

Dunö inner cushion, 45cm x 45cm

£ 24.90 at Nordic Nest

Pancake-like cushions will really let down the look of your living room. For that nice plumped look, duck feather ones are a winner. I buy mine from Nordic Nest – they’re soft but have great bounce-back and cooperate perfectly when you do the karate chop-style hack to make them look fuller.

Soundtrack the season

Revival iStream 3L

£199.99 at Roberts

£199 at Amazon

Sound is as important as smell for setting the mood, particularly if you’re hosting a party. There are a lot of great Bluetooth speakers around now, but I like Roberts’s vintage-inspired design.

Add backplates to your handles

Pair of star brass backplates

£42 at Matilda Goad & Co

Adding new handles to old facades is a tried and tested way to upgrade tired kitchen or wardrobe doors; adding backplates to plain ones is even more impactful. Matilda Goad’s accessories are cult for a reason and these star-shaped plates have a lovely eclectic feel.

Give dining chairs a new look

Miwok fabric, metre

From £54.60 at Jane Clayton & Company

From £59.60 at TM Interiors

If the cushions on your dining chairs are looking a bit worse for wear, then it’s a pretty easy DIY job to update them. Most wooden chairs have easily detachable seats. If that’s the case, then by using some upholstery fabric, a staple gun, a tack lifter (to take off the existing cover) and sewing scissors – as well as an eye for neat cornering – you can upgrade them in an afternoon. YouTube has plenty of easy-to-follow tutorials. Check out Jane Clayton for designer-look fabrics at reasonable prices, including Miwok.

Spark joy with an adult mobile

Magical mobile

£44 at Kathrin Blikisdorf

£44 at Glassette

Swiss-born, London-based artist Kathrin Blikisdorf makes pieces that enrich spaces with bold colour and form. And in the same way a mobile hanging over a baby’s bed can mesmerise and inspire, one of Blikisdorf’s hanging designs will create a mindful focal point for your room. Think of it as a floating sculpture.

Buy designer on the high street

Leopardo bath mat

£18 at Next

Clarke & Clarke is beloved for its statement print wallpapers and fabrics, and you can get a piece of the action for a fraction of the cost with its Next collab this season. I’m loving this regal-looking bathmat, and it’s 100% cotton for a lovely feel beneath your feet.

Upgrade your extension lead

Bespoke fabric cable extension lead

From £36.70 at Etsy

Many of us are guilty of having a dust-gathering multi-socket extension plug hanging out by the sofa, which looks pretty unsightly. So why not make it a feature? Try Etsy for a choice of cable colours and number of plug sockets. Much more chic!

Get a really, really good knife

Damascus steel 20 cm chef’s knife

£99 at HexClad

£99 at Amazon

If you plan to cook up a storm this Christmas, you need a professional-quality sharp knife. Chefs from Andi Oliver to Paul Ainsworth love HexClad knives for the affordability price and precision

See more of the best chefs’ knives in our guide

Sort out coat storage

Ninhi wall coat rack

£66.95 at sklum

Is your bannister or coat rack rapidly becoming a dumping ground for all those winter layers? Make mornings easier and help streamline your hallway with a set of hooks where you can place your clothing and accessories at the right height for everyone in the household to grab and go.

Interior design your ornaments

If you’re a collector of souvenirs, candles and ceramics, it’s easy for them to start looking cluttered. So spend some time creating a shelfie with a few favourite items in a complementary palette. Gemma McCloskey, founder of design studio Cúpla, says: “Work in groups of threes or fives, and ensure that you vary the heights and textures to add interest. Place smaller items in front of taller ones to create depth.”

Light candles to set the mood

Tapered dinner candles, 10

£5 at John Lewis

Valse candle holder

£25 at Ferm Living

Candlelight instantly makes a room look more festive and has a mesmeric effect. Tapered candles like these are more elegant than tea lights and if you want to upgrade them, a sculptural holder such as Ferm Living’s Valse adds a classy touch of Scandi design.

Double up your duvet

Duck feather and down 13.5 tog duvet

£75 at M&S

A crisp, cosy duvet is one of the most mileage-for-your-money purchases you can make. Duvets can be super pricey, but M&S leads the charge, with affordable and luxe-feeling down and duck feather duvets. I can vouch that they are breathable and keep their shape. The genius “all-season” duvets combine a 4.5 and 9 tog, which you can tie together at the corners or detach depending on the time of year.

Freshen up with essential oils

Starter essential oil gift set

£14.99 at Nikura

£9.93 at Amazon

Essential oils aren’t just for the bath: you can make an all-purpose cleaner with 1 cup of white vinegar, 2 cups of water and about 10 drops of your chosen oil. Try lemon for freshness, lavender for relaxation and eucalyptus to invigorate. This starter set is a great place to figure out your favourites.

Swap homes with someone

Members’ site Kindred offers the most haute way to house swap. There are chic homes from around the world on the app, and it’s free to trade. You earn credit by renting your place to guests and pay cleaning and service fees for each trip. Next year could be the year your big holiday fantasy comes to fruition.