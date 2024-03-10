Winner of Dancing On Ice 2024 crowned

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy have been crowned the winners of Dancing On Ice 2024.

The actor saw off tough competition from Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who came second, and broadcaster Adele Roberts, who came third, in the ITV ice-skating competition finale on Sunday.

During his winner’s speech, Thomas dedicated his trophy to retired Olympian Greg Rutherford who had to pull out of the final only hours before after suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

After hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern announced the winners, a shocked Thomas told them: “I’m speechless.”

Fancy thanked him for “making this happen” to which he said he was “happy” for her as he felt she had put in “so much hard work” to train him.

This marked Fancy’s first year as a professional skater on the show, after previously working on the German version.

Thomas also sent a message to his fellow competitor Rutherford as he said: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate.”

He added: “I’m so happy, thank you to the public at home, the only reason I’m here is because of you guys, so thank you for all your love and support.”

During Sunday’s grand finale, the couples all delivered one final special performance while Thomas and Nazaire both performed routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

Former Coronation Street actor Thomas pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale routine with Fancy.

Their powerful performance to Believer by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins, secured them a perfect 40 from the judges.

Judge Dean said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

After Thomas and Fancy performed their version of the Bolero, Torvill described it as “beautiful”, adding: “I loved all the little moments from the original routine, it was seamless, well done.”