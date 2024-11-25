Winner of Glen Powell Lookalike Contest Gets Movie Cameo For Family Member

A Glen Powell lookalike contest drew large crowds to Austin’s Town Lake Park on Sunday, November 24.

In a video shared during the event, Powell announced a family member of the winning doppelganger would get to appear in the actor’s upcoming movie.

“Now you may know my parents get a cameo in every movie I make,” the actor said, “but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie.”

Other prizes included a cowboy hat and a cash prize, as seen in footage shared to social media.

According to local media, Powell’s mother and aunt were among judges in the contest, from which Max Braunstein emerged victorious. Credit: @Avagrace_doyle via Storyful