Winner steps forward to claim $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot nearly 9 months after drawing

One lucky person in New Jersey is about to be a whole lot richer.

A lottery player has stepped forward as the winner of a Mega Millions jackpot worth over $1 billion that went unclaimed for almost nine months, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot was worth $1.12 billion, the fifth highest in the game's history, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, will take home $537.5 million before state and federal taxes.

The jackpot, the first won in 2024, was claimed nine months after it was won on March 26. There were 31 consecutive Mega Million drawings without a winner before the lucky ticket was sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winning white ball numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38 with the gold Mega Ball 4 and a multiplier of 2x, the lottery said.

The highest Mega Millions jackpots: Top 10 list as prizes nears $1B

Where was the ticket purchased?

The ticket was purchased at ShopRite Liquor #781 in Neptune Township, New Jersey.

“Congratulations to the New Jersey Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.128 billion Mega Millions drawing,” Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium said in a statement about the Mega Millions win. “We celebrate our new jackpot winner, as well as all the prizes won and dollars raised for good causes during this exciting jackpot run.”

Diana Gomez, 32, of Detroit, crosses her fingers after purchasing a Mega Millions lottery ticket on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

What would have happened if the Mega Millions jackpot wasn't claimed?

If the winner hadn't claimed the jackpot prize, each participating state in the Mega Millions game would have gotten back all the money it contributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The states use their unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes, but unclaimed prize money typically remains in a state's lottery fund.

In New Jersey, where the March jackpot was won, lottery sales are a contributing factor to retirement funds for their public servants. The people who would benefit from an unclaimed ticket are teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other public employees, the lottery said.

What is the current Mega Millions jackpot worth?

The Mega Millions jackpot reached an estimated $944 million ahead of the Christmas Eve drawing, according to the lottery. It is the seventh highest jackpot in the game's history.

If a ticket wins the jackpot in the next drawing, it will be the second ticket won on Christmas Eve, according to a Mega Millions press release. The first Christmas Eve jackpot was worth $68 million and was won in New York.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, at 11 p.m. E.T.

What are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots?

According to the lottery, the following jackpots are the top 10 jackpots that have been won as of Dec. 21:

ADVERTISEMENT

$1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023; a Florida player $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018; a South Carolina player $1.348 billion, Jan.13, 2023; a Maine player $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022; an Illinois player $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024; a New Jersey player $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021; a Michigan player $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024; a Texas player $656 million, March 30, 2012; a player from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013; a player from California and Georgia $552 million, June 4, 2024; an Illinois player

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online throughJackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visitjackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot finally has a winner 9 months later