Winnie Harlow Rocks Bold Necklace in N.Y.C., Plus Olivia Dunne, Travis Scott and More

Brian Anthony Hernandez, Escher Walcott, Brendan Le, Alexandra Schonfeld, Stephanie Sengwe
·18 min read

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Stars have been everywhere this week, from Winnie Harlow, Olivia Dunne and Travis Scott popping into Fanatics Fest events in New York City, to Billie Jean King watching a musical on Broadway, to Alix Earle taking a Saturday stroll in Tribeca.

Here, are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Statement Necklace

<p>Arturo Holmes/Getty</p>

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Winnie Harlow attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.

Ready, Set, Go!

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p>

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gymanst Olivia Dunne and comedian Druski race at the Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.

All Smiles

<p>Rob Kim/Getty</p>

Rob Kim/Getty

Travis Scott attends the Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.

All the right 'Suffs'

<p>Bruce Glikas/WireImage</p>

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billie Jean King poses backstage at the Broadway musical Suffs at Music Box Theatre in New York City on Aug. 15.

Saturday Stroll

<p>Gotham/GC</p>

Gotham/GC

Alix Earle hangs out in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on Aug. 17.

Shining Costars

<p>Bryan Bedder/Getty</p>

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey pose together for photo at the SAG screening event for their mini series Fellow Travelers on Aug. 16 in New York City.

Made of Starlight

<p>TAS2024/Getty</p> Taylor Swift

TAS2024/Getty

Taylor Swift

A dazzling Taylor Swift unveils a stunning star-embellished bodysuit by Zuhair Murad while performing her Eras show at London's Wembley stadium on Aug. 16.

Drop It Like It's Hot

<p>Tiffany Rose/Getty</p> Snoop Dogg

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is in happy spirits performing onstage during the 2024 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 16.

Winning Support

<p>Julian Finney/Getty</p> Ed Sheeran

Julian Finney/Getty

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran dons a custom Ipswich Town FC soccer shirt as he supports the team, of which he is a minority shareholder, at their Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Aug. 17 in Ipswich, England.

Showing Out

<p>Joseph Okpako/WireImage</p>

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Victoria Monét gives a stage-stomping performance during the 2024 All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on Aug. 16.

New Pals

<p>Todd Williamson/January Images</p> Aubrey Plaza and Addison Rae

Todd Williamson/January Images

Aubrey Plaza and Addison Rae

Aubrey Plaza hugs it out with Addison Rae while attending the Cinespia screening of her new film My Old Ass on Aug. 16 in Los Angeles.

Wickedest Performer

<p>Matthew Baker/Getty</p> Tems

Matthew Baker/Getty

Tems

Tems captivates the crowd during her set at the 2024 All Points East Festival on Aug. 16 in London.

Pre-Birthday Celebrations

<p>SplashNews</p> Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

SplashNews

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa flashes a diamond sparkler on her finger while stepping out with beau Callum Turner for an early birthday dinner at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Aug. 16.

Special Guest

<p>Arturo Holmes/Getty</p> Tiffany Haddish

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 40/40 club pop-up on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

On the Go

<p>Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images</p> Jenna Ortega

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is greeted by fans as she steps out fresh-faced in N.YC. on Aug. 16.

Sports Star

<p>Roy Rochlin/Getty</p> Tom Brady

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tom Brady

Tom Brady takes the stage during Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16.

Taking in the Sights

<p>Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty</p> Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Colegio La Giralda in Bogota, Colombia on August 16.

Unbuttoned

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Rod Stewart

TheImageDirect.com

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart rocks a white breezy look while stepping out in L.A. on August 16.

Hometown Hero

<p>Arturo Holmes/Getty</p> JAY-Z

Arturo Holmes/Getty

JAY-Z

JAY-Z stops by the 40/40 Club pop-up at Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16 at Jacob Javitz Center.

Staying Cool

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Katie Holmes

TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes

Katie Holme grabs an iced beverage while out and about in New York City on Friday.

On the Go

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Jenna Ortega

TheImageDirect.com

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega rocks a lacy, black look for her appearances in New York City on August 16.

City Stroll

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Jonathan Bailey

TheImageDirect.com

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey keeps it casual in a pair of Birkenstock sandals in New York City on August 16.

Off Duty

<p>Robert Kamau/GC Images</p> Emily Ratajkowski

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski throws on a pair of shades for a dog walk in New York City on August 16.

Off the Field

<p>Roy Rochlin/Getty</p> Derek Jeter

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter smiles from the stage on August 16 at Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

In the Zone

<p>Click Media / SplashNews</p> Joe Alwyn

Click Media / SplashNews

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn is in character on the set of Hamnet in Herefordshire, England on August 15.

Cheers!

<p>Courtesy of Lobos 1707 Tequila</p> LeBron James and Victoria Justice

Courtesy of Lobos 1707 Tequila

LeBron James and Victoria Justice

LeBron James and Victoria Justice pose together as they team up to star in Lobos 1707 Tequila's new campaign.

Lights, Camera...

<p>Christopher Peterson / SplashNews</p> Jude Law

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Jude Law

Jude Law is all smiles on the set of Black Rabbit in New York City on August 16.

Pretty in Pink

<p>Gotham/GC Images</p> Remi Bader

Gotham/GC Images

Remi Bader

Remi Bader sports a pink dress while stepping out in New York City on August 15.

Sweet Treat

<p>NYX Professional Makeup</p> Gordon and Holly Ramsay

NYX Professional Makeup

Gordon and Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsey has some fun with his daughter Holly as they team up with NYX Professional Makeup in a new campaign.

It's Showtime

<p>John D Shearer/Shutterstock</p> Sublime with Rome

John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Sublime with Rome

Sublime with Rome performs at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on August 15.

Sealed with a Kiss

<p>Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock</p> Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Daryl Sabara gives wife Meghan Trainor a kiss on the cheek during the opening night of the Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 15.

Side by Side

<p>Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty</p> Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand during their visit to Colombia on August 15.

Going Glam

<p>James Devaney/GC Images</p> Kim Kardashian

James Devaney/GC Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is greeted by fans as she steps out in New York City on August 15.

Shades On

<p>Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com/Shutterstock</p> Justin Theroux

Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux shows off a pair of statement shades during Ray's and Tommy Bahama's "Meet in PaRaydise" soirée on August 15 in New York City.

Catching Up

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez

Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez have a chat during the Intuit Dome opening celebration on August 15 in L.A.

Rock On

<p>Justin Berl/Getty</p> Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt

Justin Berl/Getty

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt rock out at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 15.

Late Night Talking

<p>Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty</p> Halle Berry

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Halle Berry

Halle Berry stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 15 in New York City.

Smile & Wave

<p>Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images</p> Awkwafina

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Awkwafina

Awkwafina waves to the crowd as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 15 in L.A.

Wrapped Up

<p>Paul Archuleta/Shutterstock</p> Maya Rudolph

Paul Archuleta/Shutterstock

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph steps out for a screening of Loot in L.A. on August 15.

Weekend Kick-Off

<p>Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock</p> Chance the Rapper

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Chance the Rapper

Chance The Rapper hits the stage on August 16 in New York City as part of the Today show Citi Concert Series.

All Dressed Up

<p>Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock </p> Alix Earle

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Alix Earle

Alix Earle strikes a pose at Tory Burch's "Animal House" party at the brand's store on Mercer St. in New York City on August 14.

Tuning In

<p>Paras Griffin/Getty</p> Garcelle Beauvais

Paras Griffin/Getty

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais makes an appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on August 15.

Date Night

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini bring date night to the Intuit Dome grand opening on August 15 in L.A.

Music Men

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> startracks-am-0815624-fri-cp

Kevin Mazur/Getty

startracks-am-0815624-fri-cp

Also celebrating the new venue, Jimmy Jam and D-Nice pose together on August 15 in L.A.

L.A.'s Latest

<p>Kevin Winter/Getty</p> Simu Liu

Kevin Winter/Getty

Simu Liu

Simu Liu flashes a smile at the brand-new Intuit Dome on August 15 in L.A.

Night Out

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Sophia Bush

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sophia Bush

Also on the star-studded guest list, Sophia Bush rocks a blazer and a pair of jeans for Thursday's grand opening.

Smile for the Camera

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Victoria Justice

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice poses with a poster of Bruno Mars at the grand opening of the Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 15.

Woman of the Hour

<p>Araya Doheny/Getty</p> Diane Lane

Araya Doheny/Getty

Diane Lane

Diane Lane takes the mic during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation hosted chat about Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in L.A. on August 15.

Crowd Pleaser

<p>Rick Davis/SplashNews</p> Saweetie

Rick Davis/SplashNews

Saweetie

Saweetie sports a matching set for a performance at Hudson Yards in New York City on August 15.

Seeing Double

<p>Cindy Ord/Getty </p> Andy Cohen

Cindy Ord/Getty

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen snaps a selfie with his brand-new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City on August 15.

Fashionable Duo

<p>Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock</p> AnnaSophia Robb and Tory Burch

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

AnnaSophia Robb and Tory Burch

AnnaSophia Robb poses with Tory Burch at the "Animal House" soirée at the Tory Burch shop in lower Manhattan on August 14.

Early Bird

<p>James Devaney/GC Images</p> Mike Colter

James Devaney/GC Images

Mike Colter

Mike Colter makes an appearance on Good Morning America on August 16 in New York City.

Summertime Soirée

<p>Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock </p> Rachel Zoe and Derek Blasberg

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe and Derek Blasberg

Rachel Zoe and Derek Blasberg celebrate the first season of Dôen's shop in Sag Harbor, New York with a party in East Hampton on August 15.

Special Visit

<p>Diego Cuevas/Getty</p> Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Diego Cuevas/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles as they visit Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata in Bogota on August 15.

All Heart

<p>Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty</p> Taylor Swift

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift throws up her signature heart during her show at Wembley Stadium in London on August 15.

Mellow Yellow

<p>Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images</p> Kim Kardashian

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Kim Kardashian

Rocking a yellow tube top, Kim Kardashian steps out in New York City on August 14 with a fluffy companion in tow.

City Stroll

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Katie Holmes

TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes enjoys the sunny New York City weather while out on a stroll Thursday.

Back to Set

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Natasha Lyonne

TheImageDirect.com

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne is back on set for Poker Face in New York City on August 15.

Something Sparkly

<p>Euan Cherry/Getty</p> Saoirse Ronan

Euan Cherry/Getty

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan sparkles at the premiere of The Outrun during the Edinburgh International Festival on August 15.

Back to School

<p>Urban Outfitters</p> Quavo

Urban Outfitters

Quavo

Quavo stops by Urban Outfitters in Athens, Georgia for the UO LIVE On Campus event on August 13.

In Character

<p>UnBoxPHD / SplashNews</p> Sophie Turner

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is spotted on the set of Haven on August 15 in London alongside Jacob Anderson (not pictured.)

On the Mic

<p>Tibrina Hobson/Getty</p> Brett Eldredge

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge takes his seat for an appearance at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 15.

A Tasty Stop

<p>Noam Galai/Getty</p> Tierna Davidson

Noam Galai/Getty

Tierna Davidson

Olympic gold medalist Tierna Davidson enjoys some Cane's in New York City on August 15.

Sounding Off

<p>Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty </p> Kim Kardashian

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off her Beats collab while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 14 in New York City.

Costar Cuties

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins are all smiles at the season 4 premiere of Emily in Paris on August 14 in L.A.

For the Fans

<p>Carlos Tischler/eyepix/Zuma/SplashNews</p> Jenna Ortega

Carlos Tischler/eyepix/Zuma/SplashNews

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega celebrates her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at a fan event in Mexico City on August 14.

Feeling Nostalgic

<p>Roy Rochlin/Getty</p> Matthew Broderick

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick looks back at his career as part of a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on August 14 in New York City.

Birthday Bliss

<p>James Devaney/GC Images</p> Halle Berry

James Devaney/GC Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry steps out in stripes the day after her birthday for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 15 in N.Y.C.

Premiere Pair

<p>Charley Gallay/Getty</p> Ashley Park and Paul Forman

Charley Gallay/Getty

Ashley Park and Paul Forman

Ashley Park and Paul Forman pose together at the Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere on August 14 in L.A.

Dog Days

<p>Robert Kamau/GC Images</p> Emily Ratajkowski

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on August 14.

Making the Rounds

<p>Paras Griffin/Getty</p> Zoë Kravitz and Dallas Austin

Paras Griffin/Getty

Zoë Kravitz and Dallas Austin

Zoë Kravitz and Dallas Austin attend a special screening of Blink Twice in Atlanta on August 13.

Guitar Hero

<p>Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty</p> Olivia Rodrigo

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has some fun with her purple guitar during her show at the Kia Forum on August 14 in L.A.

Peace Out

<p>Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</p> Michael Keaton

Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton throws up two peace signs as he arrives at a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fan event in Mexico City on August 15.

Bring It In

<p>Charley Gallay/Getty</p> Natalie Rae, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Angela Patton and guest.

Charley Gallay/Getty

Natalie Rae, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Angela Patton and guest.

Natalie Rae, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Angela Patton and a guest attend a tastemaker screening of Daughters at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 13.

On the Move

<p>Gotham/GC Images</p> Hailee Steinfeld

Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has a pinstripe moment while stepping out in New York City on August 14.

Oui, Oui!

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Coco Jones

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Coco Jones

Coco Jones sports on on-theme ensemble for the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14 in L.A.

Pink & Poised

<p>Christopher Peterson/SplashNews</p> Nicky Hilton

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pretty in pink for the Lillet x Emily in Paris Pop-Up soirée in New York City on August 14.

Special Guest

<p>Christopher Peterson/SplashNews</p> Julianne Hough

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough sports a mini dress for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in New York City on August 14.

Sleek & Chic

<p>MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty</p> Nathalie Emmanuel

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel sports a strapless gown for the premiere of The Killer in L.A. on August 14.

Clocking In

<p>Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images</p> Heidi Klum

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Heidi Klum

In an all-white ensemble, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent on August 14 in Pasadena, California.

Big Smile

<p>Raymond Hall/GC Images</p> Garcelle Beauvais

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais rocks shades of blue while out and about in New York City on August 14.

Let's Play Ball

<p>John Lamparski/Getty</p> Dorinda Medley

John Lamparski/Getty

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley is ready to play ball at the attends the 2024 Battle for Brooklyn celebrity softball game at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn on August 14.

Model Behavior

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Taylor Hill

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill steps out for the season 4 Emily in Paris premiere on August 14 in L.A.

Triple Threat

<p>Jon Kopaloff/Getty</p> Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Link Nea

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Link Nea

Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Link Neal attend the premiere of Rhett and Link's Wonderhole at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on August 14.

City Screening

<p>Madison McGaw/BFA.com</p> Carol Kane and Madeline Weinstein

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Carol Kane and Madeline Weinstein

Carol Kane and Madeline Weinstein pose together at a screening of Between the Temples at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on August 14.

Snacktime

<p>Alex Gorosh for KIND Snacks</p> Kristin Cavallari

Alex Gorosh for KIND Snacks

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari grabs a box of Kind Kids bars for a trip to the beach on August 14.

Plaid Pop Star

<p>JP/RV/TM / SplashNews</p> Taylor Swift

JP/RV/TM / SplashNews

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift throws a party for her Eras Tour staff on Aug. 12 in London ahead of her five concerts in the city.

Night on the Town

<p>Media-Mode / SplashNews</p> Chris Hemsworth

Media-Mode / SplashNews

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is on the move after a low key dinner at a Bondi Beach, Australia, restaurant on Aug. 14.

A Light Breeze

<p>Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images</p> Jessica Biel

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's hair catches the wind as she films The Better Sister in New York City on Aug. 13.

Walking in 'One Direction'

<p>KIERAN / SplashNews</p> Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne

KIERAN / SplashNews

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy go shopping around Manchester in the United Kingdom on Aug. 14.

Letting the Dog Out

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Jennifer Garner

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner takes her golden retriever Birdie out for a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

Just Smile and Wave

<p>Christopher Peterson / SplashNews</p> Mickey Guyton

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton sports a bold gold-and-black mini dress and a YSL bag in New York City on Aug. 14.

Into the Mic

<p>Dave Benett/Getty</p> Suki Waterhouse

Dave Benett/Getty

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse speaks at her album listening party for Memoir of a Sparklemuffin in London on Aug. 14.

Reunion Hug

<p>Kate Green/Getty</p> Archie Renaux and Cailee Spaeny

Kate Green/Getty

Archie Renaux and Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny embraces her Alien: Romulus costar Archie Renaux at the film's U.K. Gala in London on Aug. 14.

Post-Dinner Glow

<p>Media-Mode / SplashNews</p> Matt Damon

Media-Mode / SplashNews

Matt Damon

Matt Damon meets up with Thor: Ragnarok costar Chris Hemsworth for dinner at Bondi Beach, Australia, on Aug. 14.

Out of This World

<p>Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images</p> Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox

Julia Fox looks preppy and extraterrestrial while in New York City on Aug. 13.

Stunning Sequins

<p>Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock</p> Rachel Zoe

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe rocks a lace-trimmed sequin dress with a statement necklace for a soiree in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 13.

Getting Some Sun

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> Max Greenfield

TheImageDirect.com

Max Greenfield

A casual Max Greenfield ambles around Los Angeles during the day on Aug. 13.

Spotted on the Red Carpet

<p>Olivia Wong</p> Heather Graham

Olivia Wong

Heather Graham

Heather Graham shows up in a dotted dress to the Place of Bones screening in Los Angeles on Aug. 13.

Side to Side

<p>Tibrina Hobson/Getty</p> Jocelyn Lyle and Kristin Cavallari

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Jocelyn Lyle and Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari poses for a photo with Environmental Working Group Executive Vice President Jocelyn Lyle in Nashville where the two are discussing clean beauty on Aug. 13.

Low-Key Stroll

<p>TheImageDirect.com</p> James Corden

TheImageDirect.com

James Corden

James Corden and his friend Cici walk around London's Primrose Hill before meeting up with Corden's wife Julia Carey (not pictured) on Aug. 7.

Pop Princess

<p>Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty</p> Olivia Rodrigo

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo sparkles on stage at the Kia Forum during her Guts World Tour on August 12 in L.A.

Power Couple

<p>Amy Sussman/Getty</p> Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Amy Sussman/Getty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the L.A. premiere of his film The Good Half on August 13 at Saban Theatre.

Game Face On

<p>Fernando Leon/Getty</p> Patrick Mahomes

Fernando Leon/Getty

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes stops by Missouri Western State University for Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid (not pictured) on August 13 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

New York Minute

<p>Roy Rochlin/Getty</p> Christopher Meloni

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni steps out for the New York premiere of Skincare on August 13 at the Crosby Hotel.

Across the Pond

<p>RV/JP/SplashNews</p> Shawn Mendes

RV/JP/SplashNews

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes throws on a scarf as he steps out in London following his performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 13.

Premiere Ready

<p>Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock</p> Justin Theroux

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux is all smiles as he poses during a photo call for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Mexico City on August 13.

In Character

<p>Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty</p> Michael Keaton

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty

Michael Keaton

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton is in the zone during the film's photocall on August 13 in Mexico City.

Leading Lady

<p>Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock</p> Jenna Ortega

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is also on deck to celebrate the upcoming film on August 13 in Mexico City.

Embracing 'Brat' Summer

<p>Jose Perez/SplashNews</p> Garcelle Beauvais

Jose Perez/SplashNews

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais sports neon green for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 14 in New York City.

Top of the Morning

<p>Raymond Hall/GC Images</p> Julianne Hough

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough rocks a sheer look for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 13 in N.Y.C.

Fun & Games

<p>Todd Williamson</p> Paul Feig, Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu.

Todd Williamson

Paul Feig, Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu.

Paul Feig, Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu celebrate the world premiere of their new film Jackpot! on August 13 in L.A.

Good to Glow

<p>Amanda Edwards/Getty</p> Sofía Vergara

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara stuns in metallic at the America's Got Talent Season 19 quarterfinals red carpet at Hotel Dena on August 13 in Pasadena, California.

Signature Style

<p>Amanda Edwards/Getty</p> Heidi Klum

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Heidi Klum

For Tuesday's festivities, Heidi Klum rocks red and gold at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California.

Book Talk

<p>Robin L Marshall/Getty</p> Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji

Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji pose together at The Miracle Theater for "Jay Ellis and Issa Rae in Conversation" presented by Malik Books on August 13 in Inglewood, California.

City Gal

<p>Gotham/GC Images</p> Ciara

Gotham/GC Images

Ciara

Ciara strikes a pose while out and about in New York City on August 13.

Late Night Talking

<p>Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty</p> Elizabeth Banks

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks opts for sequins for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 13 in New York City.

Costar Celebration

<p>Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty</p> Elisabeth Shue and Brittany Snow

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Elisabeth Shue and Brittany Snow

Elisabeth Shue and Brittany Snow pose together at the L.A. premiere of their film, The Good Half, on August 13 at The Saban Theatre.

Picture Perfect

<p>Marion Curtis/Starpix for IFC Films/Shutterstock</p> George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks

Marion Curtis/Starpix for IFC Films/Shutterstock

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks pose cheek to cheek at the premiere of Skincare in New York City on August 13.

All Together Now

<p>Jordan Strauss/January Images</p> Steve Way, Ramy Youssef, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shane D. Stanger, Brett Dier and Danny Kurtzman

Jordan Strauss/January Images

Steve Way, Ramy Youssef, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shane D. Stanger, Brett Dier and Danny Kurtzman

Steve Way, Ramy Youssef, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shane D. Stanger, Brett Dier and Danny Kurtzman attend the premiere of Good Bad Things in L.A. on August 13.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories