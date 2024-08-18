Winnie Harlow Rocks Bold Necklace in N.Y.C., Plus Olivia Dunne, Travis Scott and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Stars have been everywhere this week, from Winnie Harlow, Olivia Dunne and Travis Scott popping into Fanatics Fest events in New York City, to Billie Jean King watching a musical on Broadway, to Alix Earle taking a Saturday stroll in Tribeca.
Here, are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
Statement Necklace
Winnie Harlow attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.
Ready, Set, Go!
Gymanst Olivia Dunne and comedian Druski race at the Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.
All Smiles
Travis Scott attends the Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.
All the right 'Suffs'
Billie Jean King poses backstage at the Broadway musical Suffs at Music Box Theatre in New York City on Aug. 15.
Saturday Stroll
Alix Earle hangs out in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on Aug. 17.
Shining Costars
Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey pose together for photo at the SAG screening event for their mini series Fellow Travelers on Aug. 16 in New York City.
Made of Starlight
A dazzling Taylor Swift unveils a stunning star-embellished bodysuit by Zuhair Murad while performing her Eras show at London's Wembley stadium on Aug. 16.
Drop It Like It's Hot
Snoop Dogg is in happy spirits performing onstage during the 2024 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 16.
Winning Support
Ed Sheeran dons a custom Ipswich Town FC soccer shirt as he supports the team, of which he is a minority shareholder, at their Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Aug. 17 in Ipswich, England.
Showing Out
Victoria Monét gives a stage-stomping performance during the 2024 All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on Aug. 16.
New Pals
Aubrey Plaza hugs it out with Addison Rae while attending the Cinespia screening of her new film My Old Ass on Aug. 16 in Los Angeles.
Wickedest Performer
Tems captivates the crowd during her set at the 2024 All Points East Festival on Aug. 16 in London.
Pre-Birthday Celebrations
Dua Lipa flashes a diamond sparkler on her finger while stepping out with beau Callum Turner for an early birthday dinner at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Aug. 16.
Special Guest
Tiffany Haddish attends the 40/40 club pop-up on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.
On the Go
Jenna Ortega is greeted by fans as she steps out fresh-faced in N.YC. on Aug. 16.
Sports Star
Tom Brady takes the stage during Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16.
Taking in the Sights
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Colegio La Giralda in Bogota, Colombia on August 16.
Unbuttoned
Rod Stewart rocks a white breezy look while stepping out in L.A. on August 16.
Hometown Hero
JAY-Z stops by the 40/40 Club pop-up at Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16 at Jacob Javitz Center.
Staying Cool
Katie Holme grabs an iced beverage while out and about in New York City on Friday.
On the Go
Jenna Ortega rocks a lacy, black look for her appearances in New York City on August 16.
City Stroll
Jonathan Bailey keeps it casual in a pair of Birkenstock sandals in New York City on August 16.
Off Duty
Emily Ratajkowski throws on a pair of shades for a dog walk in New York City on August 16.
Off the Field
Derek Jeter smiles from the stage on August 16 at Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.
In the Zone
Joe Alwyn is in character on the set of Hamnet in Herefordshire, England on August 15.
Cheers!
LeBron James and Victoria Justice pose together as they team up to star in Lobos 1707 Tequila's new campaign.
Lights, Camera...
Jude Law is all smiles on the set of Black Rabbit in New York City on August 16.
Pretty in Pink
Remi Bader sports a pink dress while stepping out in New York City on August 15.
Sweet Treat
Gordon Ramsey has some fun with his daughter Holly as they team up with NYX Professional Makeup in a new campaign.
It's Showtime
Sublime with Rome performs at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on August 15.
Sealed with a Kiss
Daryl Sabara gives wife Meghan Trainor a kiss on the cheek during the opening night of the Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 15.
Side by Side
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand during their visit to Colombia on August 15.
Going Glam
Kim Kardashian is greeted by fans as she steps out in New York City on August 15.
Shades On
Justin Theroux shows off a pair of statement shades during Ray's and Tommy Bahama's "Meet in PaRaydise" soirée on August 15 in New York City.
Catching Up
Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez have a chat during the Intuit Dome opening celebration on August 15 in L.A.
Rock On
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt rock out at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 15.
Late Night Talking
Halle Berry stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 15 in New York City.
Smile & Wave
Awkwafina waves to the crowd as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 15 in L.A.
Wrapped Up
Maya Rudolph steps out for a screening of Loot in L.A. on August 15.
Weekend Kick-Off
Chance The Rapper hits the stage on August 16 in New York City as part of the Today show Citi Concert Series.
All Dressed Up
Alix Earle strikes a pose at Tory Burch's "Animal House" party at the brand's store on Mercer St. in New York City on August 14.
Tuning In
Garcelle Beauvais makes an appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on August 15.
Date Night
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini bring date night to the Intuit Dome grand opening on August 15 in L.A.
Music Men
Also celebrating the new venue, Jimmy Jam and D-Nice pose together on August 15 in L.A.
L.A.'s Latest
Simu Liu flashes a smile at the brand-new Intuit Dome on August 15 in L.A.
Night Out
Also on the star-studded guest list, Sophia Bush rocks a blazer and a pair of jeans for Thursday's grand opening.
Smile for the Camera
Victoria Justice poses with a poster of Bruno Mars at the grand opening of the Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 15.
Woman of the Hour
Diane Lane takes the mic during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation hosted chat about Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in L.A. on August 15.
Crowd Pleaser
Saweetie sports a matching set for a performance at Hudson Yards in New York City on August 15.
Seeing Double
Andy Cohen snaps a selfie with his brand-new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City on August 15.
Fashionable Duo
AnnaSophia Robb poses with Tory Burch at the "Animal House" soirée at the Tory Burch shop in lower Manhattan on August 14.
Early Bird
Mike Colter makes an appearance on Good Morning America on August 16 in New York City.
Summertime Soirée
Rachel Zoe and Derek Blasberg celebrate the first season of Dôen's shop in Sag Harbor, New York with a party in East Hampton on August 15.
Special Visit
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles as they visit Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata in Bogota on August 15.
All Heart
Taylor Swift throws up her signature heart during her show at Wembley Stadium in London on August 15.
Mellow Yellow
Rocking a yellow tube top, Kim Kardashian steps out in New York City on August 14 with a fluffy companion in tow.
City Stroll
Katie Holmes enjoys the sunny New York City weather while out on a stroll Thursday.
Back to Set
Natasha Lyonne is back on set for Poker Face in New York City on August 15.
Something Sparkly
Saoirse Ronan sparkles at the premiere of The Outrun during the Edinburgh International Festival on August 15.
Back to School
Quavo stops by Urban Outfitters in Athens, Georgia for the UO LIVE On Campus event on August 13.
In Character
Sophie Turner is spotted on the set of Haven on August 15 in London alongside Jacob Anderson (not pictured.)
On the Mic
Brett Eldredge takes his seat for an appearance at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 15.
A Tasty Stop
Olympic gold medalist Tierna Davidson enjoys some Cane's in New York City on August 15.
Sounding Off
Kim Kardashian shows off her Beats collab while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 14 in New York City.
Costar Cuties
Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins are all smiles at the season 4 premiere of Emily in Paris on August 14 in L.A.
For the Fans
Jenna Ortega celebrates her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at a fan event in Mexico City on August 14.
Feeling Nostalgic
Matthew Broderick looks back at his career as part of a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on August 14 in New York City.
Birthday Bliss
Halle Berry steps out in stripes the day after her birthday for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 15 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Pair
Ashley Park and Paul Forman pose together at the Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere on August 14 in L.A.
Dog Days
Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on August 14.
Making the Rounds
Zoë Kravitz and Dallas Austin attend a special screening of Blink Twice in Atlanta on August 13.
Guitar Hero
Olivia Rodrigo has some fun with her purple guitar during her show at the Kia Forum on August 14 in L.A.
Peace Out
Michael Keaton throws up two peace signs as he arrives at a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fan event in Mexico City on August 15.
Bring It In
Natalie Rae, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Angela Patton and a guest attend a tastemaker screening of Daughters at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 13.
On the Move
Hailee Steinfeld has a pinstripe moment while stepping out in New York City on August 14.
Oui, Oui!
Coco Jones sports on on-theme ensemble for the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14 in L.A.
Pink & Poised
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pretty in pink for the Lillet x Emily in Paris Pop-Up soirée in New York City on August 14.
Special Guest
Julianne Hough sports a mini dress for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in New York City on August 14.
Sleek & Chic
Nathalie Emmanuel sports a strapless gown for the premiere of The Killer in L.A. on August 14.
Clocking In
In an all-white ensemble, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent on August 14 in Pasadena, California.
Big Smile
Garcelle Beauvais rocks shades of blue while out and about in New York City on August 14.
Let's Play Ball
Dorinda Medley is ready to play ball at the attends the 2024 Battle for Brooklyn celebrity softball game at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn on August 14.
Model Behavior
Taylor Hill steps out for the season 4 Emily in Paris premiere on August 14 in L.A.
Triple Threat
Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Link Neal attend the premiere of Rhett and Link's Wonderhole at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on August 14.
City Screening
Carol Kane and Madeline Weinstein pose together at a screening of Between the Temples at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on August 14.
Snacktime
Kristin Cavallari grabs a box of Kind Kids bars for a trip to the beach on August 14.
Plaid Pop Star
Taylor Swift throws a party for her Eras Tour staff on Aug. 12 in London ahead of her five concerts in the city.
Night on the Town
Chris Hemsworth is on the move after a low key dinner at a Bondi Beach, Australia, restaurant on Aug. 14.
A Light Breeze
Jessica Biel's hair catches the wind as she films The Better Sister in New York City on Aug. 13.
Walking in 'One Direction'
Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy go shopping around Manchester in the United Kingdom on Aug. 14.
Letting the Dog Out
Jennifer Garner takes her golden retriever Birdie out for a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.
Just Smile and Wave
Mickey Guyton sports a bold gold-and-black mini dress and a YSL bag in New York City on Aug. 14.
Into the Mic
Suki Waterhouse speaks at her album listening party for Memoir of a Sparklemuffin in London on Aug. 14.
Reunion Hug
Cailee Spaeny embraces her Alien: Romulus costar Archie Renaux at the film's U.K. Gala in London on Aug. 14.
Post-Dinner Glow
Matt Damon meets up with Thor: Ragnarok costar Chris Hemsworth for dinner at Bondi Beach, Australia, on Aug. 14.
Out of This World
Julia Fox looks preppy and extraterrestrial while in New York City on Aug. 13.
Stunning Sequins
Rachel Zoe rocks a lace-trimmed sequin dress with a statement necklace for a soiree in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 13.
Getting Some Sun
A casual Max Greenfield ambles around Los Angeles during the day on Aug. 13.
Spotted on the Red Carpet
Heather Graham shows up in a dotted dress to the Place of Bones screening in Los Angeles on Aug. 13.
Side to Side
Kristin Cavallari poses for a photo with Environmental Working Group Executive Vice President Jocelyn Lyle in Nashville where the two are discussing clean beauty on Aug. 13.
Low-Key Stroll
James Corden and his friend Cici walk around London's Primrose Hill before meeting up with Corden's wife Julia Carey (not pictured) on Aug. 7.
Pop Princess
Olivia Rodrigo sparkles on stage at the Kia Forum during her Guts World Tour on August 12 in L.A.
Power Couple
Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the L.A. premiere of his film The Good Half on August 13 at Saban Theatre.
Game Face On
Patrick Mahomes stops by Missouri Western State University for Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid (not pictured) on August 13 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
New York Minute
Christopher Meloni steps out for the New York premiere of Skincare on August 13 at the Crosby Hotel.
Across the Pond
Shawn Mendes throws on a scarf as he steps out in London following his performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 13.
Premiere Ready
Justin Theroux is all smiles as he poses during a photo call for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Mexico City on August 13.
In Character
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton is in the zone during the film's photocall on August 13 in Mexico City.
Leading Lady
Jenna Ortega is also on deck to celebrate the upcoming film on August 13 in Mexico City.
Embracing 'Brat' Summer
Garcelle Beauvais sports neon green for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 14 in New York City.
Top of the Morning
Julianne Hough rocks a sheer look for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 13 in N.Y.C.
Fun & Games
Paul Feig, Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu celebrate the world premiere of their new film Jackpot! on August 13 in L.A.
Good to Glow
Sofía Vergara stuns in metallic at the America's Got Talent Season 19 quarterfinals red carpet at Hotel Dena on August 13 in Pasadena, California.
Signature Style
For Tuesday's festivities, Heidi Klum rocks red and gold at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California.
Book Talk
Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji pose together at The Miracle Theater for "Jay Ellis and Issa Rae in Conversation" presented by Malik Books on August 13 in Inglewood, California.
City Gal
Ciara strikes a pose while out and about in New York City on August 13.
Late Night Talking
Elizabeth Banks opts for sequins for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 13 in New York City.
Costar Celebration
Elisabeth Shue and Brittany Snow pose together at the L.A. premiere of their film, The Good Half, on August 13 at The Saban Theatre.
Picture Perfect
George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks pose cheek to cheek at the premiere of Skincare in New York City on August 13.
All Together Now
Steve Way, Ramy Youssef, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shane D. Stanger, Brett Dier and Danny Kurtzman attend the premiere of Good Bad Things in L.A. on August 13.
