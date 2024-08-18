Winnie Harlow Rocks Bold Necklace in N.Y.C., Plus Olivia Dunne, Travis Scott and More

Stars have been everywhere this week, from Winnie Harlow, Olivia Dunne and Travis Scott popping into Fanatics Fest events in New York City, to Billie Jean King watching a musical on Broadway, to Alix Earle taking a Saturday stroll in Tribeca.

Statement Necklace

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Winnie Harlow attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.

Ready, Set, Go!

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gymanst Olivia Dunne and comedian Druski race at the Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.

All Smiles

Rob Kim/Getty

Travis Scott attends the Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Aug. 17.

All the right 'Suffs'

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billie Jean King poses backstage at the Broadway musical Suffs at Music Box Theatre in New York City on Aug. 15.

Saturday Stroll

Gotham/GC

Alix Earle hangs out in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on Aug. 17.

Shining Costars

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey pose together for photo at the SAG screening event for their mini series Fellow Travelers on Aug. 16 in New York City.

Made of Starlight

TAS2024/Getty Taylor Swift

A dazzling Taylor Swift unveils a stunning star-embellished bodysuit by Zuhair Murad while performing her Eras show at London's Wembley stadium on Aug. 16.

Drop It Like It's Hot

Tiffany Rose/Getty Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is in happy spirits performing onstage during the 2024 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 16.

Winning Support

Julian Finney/Getty Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran dons a custom Ipswich Town FC soccer shirt as he supports the team, of which he is a minority shareholder, at their Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Aug. 17 in Ipswich, England.

Showing Out

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Victoria Monét gives a stage-stomping performance during the 2024 All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on Aug. 16.

New Pals

Todd Williamson/January Images Aubrey Plaza and Addison Rae

Aubrey Plaza hugs it out with Addison Rae while attending the Cinespia screening of her new film My Old Ass on Aug. 16 in Los Angeles.

Wickedest Performer

Matthew Baker/Getty Tems

Tems captivates the crowd during her set at the 2024 All Points East Festival on Aug. 16 in London.

Pre-Birthday Celebrations

SplashNews Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa flashes a diamond sparkler on her finger while stepping out with beau Callum Turner for an early birthday dinner at London's Chiltern Firehouse on Aug. 16.

Special Guest

Arturo Holmes/Getty Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 40/40 club pop-up on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

On the Go

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is greeted by fans as she steps out fresh-faced in N.YC. on Aug. 16.

Sports Star

Roy Rochlin/Getty Tom Brady

Tom Brady takes the stage during Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16.

Taking in the Sights

Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Colegio La Giralda in Bogota, Colombia on August 16.

Unbuttoned

TheImageDirect.com Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart rocks a white breezy look while stepping out in L.A. on August 16.

Hometown Hero

Arturo Holmes/Getty JAY-Z

JAY-Z stops by the 40/40 Club pop-up at Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16 at Jacob Javitz Center.

Staying Cool

TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes

Katie Holme grabs an iced beverage while out and about in New York City on Friday.

On the Go

TheImageDirect.com Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega rocks a lacy, black look for her appearances in New York City on August 16.

City Stroll

TheImageDirect.com Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey keeps it casual in a pair of Birkenstock sandals in New York City on August 16.

Off Duty

Robert Kamau/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski throws on a pair of shades for a dog walk in New York City on August 16.

Off the Field

Roy Rochlin/Getty Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter smiles from the stage on August 16 at Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

In the Zone

Click Media / SplashNews Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn is in character on the set of Hamnet in Herefordshire, England on August 15.

Cheers!

Courtesy of Lobos 1707 Tequila LeBron James and Victoria Justice

LeBron James and Victoria Justice pose together as they team up to star in Lobos 1707 Tequila's new campaign.

Lights, Camera...

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Jude Law

Jude Law is all smiles on the set of Black Rabbit in New York City on August 16.

Pretty in Pink

Gotham/GC Images Remi Bader

Remi Bader sports a pink dress while stepping out in New York City on August 15.

Sweet Treat

NYX Professional Makeup Gordon and Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsey has some fun with his daughter Holly as they team up with NYX Professional Makeup in a new campaign.

It's Showtime

John D Shearer/Shutterstock Sublime with Rome

Sublime with Rome performs at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on August 15.

Sealed with a Kiss

Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Daryl Sabara gives wife Meghan Trainor a kiss on the cheek during the opening night of the Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 15.

Side by Side

Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand during their visit to Colombia on August 15.

Going Glam

James Devaney/GC Images Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is greeted by fans as she steps out in New York City on August 15.

Shades On

Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com/Shutterstock Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux shows off a pair of statement shades during Ray's and Tommy Bahama's "Meet in PaRaydise" soirée on August 15 in New York City.

Catching Up

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez

Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez have a chat during the Intuit Dome opening celebration on August 15 in L.A.

Rock On

Justin Berl/Getty Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt rock out at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 15.

Late Night Talking

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Halle Berry

Halle Berry stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 15 in New York City.

Smile & Wave

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Awkwafina

Awkwafina waves to the crowd as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 15 in L.A.

Wrapped Up

Paul Archuleta/Shutterstock Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph steps out for a screening of Loot in L.A. on August 15.

Weekend Kick-Off

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Chance the Rapper

Chance The Rapper hits the stage on August 16 in New York City as part of the Today show Citi Concert Series.

All Dressed Up

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Alix Earle

Alix Earle strikes a pose at Tory Burch's "Animal House" party at the brand's store on Mercer St. in New York City on August 14.

Tuning In

Paras Griffin/Getty Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais makes an appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on August 15.

Date Night

Kevin Mazur/Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini bring date night to the Intuit Dome grand opening on August 15 in L.A.

Music Men

Kevin Mazur/Getty startracks-am-0815624-fri-cp

Also celebrating the new venue, Jimmy Jam and D-Nice pose together on August 15 in L.A.

L.A.'s Latest

Kevin Winter/Getty Simu Liu

Simu Liu flashes a smile at the brand-new Intuit Dome on August 15 in L.A.

Night Out

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sophia Bush

Also on the star-studded guest list, Sophia Bush rocks a blazer and a pair of jeans for Thursday's grand opening.

Smile for the Camera

Kevin Mazur/Getty Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice poses with a poster of Bruno Mars at the grand opening of the Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 15.

Woman of the Hour

Araya Doheny/Getty Diane Lane

Diane Lane takes the mic during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation hosted chat about Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in L.A. on August 15.

Crowd Pleaser

Rick Davis/SplashNews Saweetie

Saweetie sports a matching set for a performance at Hudson Yards in New York City on August 15.

Seeing Double

Cindy Ord/Getty Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen snaps a selfie with his brand-new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City on August 15.

Fashionable Duo

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock AnnaSophia Robb and Tory Burch

AnnaSophia Robb poses with Tory Burch at the "Animal House" soirée at the Tory Burch shop in lower Manhattan on August 14.

Early Bird

James Devaney/GC Images Mike Colter

Mike Colter makes an appearance on Good Morning America on August 16 in New York City.

Summertime Soirée

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rachel Zoe and Derek Blasberg

Rachel Zoe and Derek Blasberg celebrate the first season of Dôen's shop in Sag Harbor, New York with a party in East Hampton on August 15.

Special Visit

Diego Cuevas/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles as they visit Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata in Bogota on August 15.

All Heart

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift throws up her signature heart during her show at Wembley Stadium in London on August 15.

Mellow Yellow

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Kim Kardashian

Rocking a yellow tube top, Kim Kardashian steps out in New York City on August 14 with a fluffy companion in tow.

City Stroll

TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes enjoys the sunny New York City weather while out on a stroll Thursday.

Back to Set

TheImageDirect.com Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne is back on set for Poker Face in New York City on August 15.

Something Sparkly

Euan Cherry/Getty Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan sparkles at the premiere of The Outrun during the Edinburgh International Festival on August 15.

Back to School

Urban Outfitters Quavo

Quavo stops by Urban Outfitters in Athens, Georgia for the UO LIVE On Campus event on August 13.

In Character

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is spotted on the set of Haven on August 15 in London alongside Jacob Anderson (not pictured.)

On the Mic

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge takes his seat for an appearance at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 15.

A Tasty Stop

Noam Galai/Getty Tierna Davidson

Olympic gold medalist Tierna Davidson enjoys some Cane's in New York City on August 15.

Sounding Off

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off her Beats collab while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 14 in New York City.

Costar Cuties

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins are all smiles at the season 4 premiere of Emily in Paris on August 14 in L.A.

For the Fans

Carlos Tischler/eyepix/Zuma/SplashNews Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega celebrates her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at a fan event in Mexico City on August 14.

Feeling Nostalgic

Roy Rochlin/Getty Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick looks back at his career as part of a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on August 14 in New York City.

Birthday Bliss

James Devaney/GC Images Halle Berry

Halle Berry steps out in stripes the day after her birthday for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 15 in N.Y.C.

Premiere Pair

Charley Gallay/Getty Ashley Park and Paul Forman

Ashley Park and Paul Forman pose together at the Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere on August 14 in L.A.

Dog Days

Robert Kamau/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on August 14.

Making the Rounds

Paras Griffin/Getty Zoë Kravitz and Dallas Austin

Zoë Kravitz and Dallas Austin attend a special screening of Blink Twice in Atlanta on August 13.

Guitar Hero

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has some fun with her purple guitar during her show at the Kia Forum on August 14 in L.A.

Peace Out

Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton throws up two peace signs as he arrives at a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fan event in Mexico City on August 15.

Bring It In

Charley Gallay/Getty Natalie Rae, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Angela Patton and guest.

Natalie Rae, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Angela Patton and a guest attend a tastemaker screening of Daughters at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 13.

On the Move

Gotham/GC Images Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has a pinstripe moment while stepping out in New York City on August 14.

Oui, Oui!

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Coco Jones

Coco Jones sports on on-theme ensemble for the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14 in L.A.

Pink & Poised

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pretty in pink for the Lillet x Emily in Paris Pop-Up soirée in New York City on August 14.



Special Guest

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough sports a mini dress for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in New York City on August 14.

Sleek & Chic

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel sports a strapless gown for the premiere of The Killer in L.A. on August 14.

Clocking In

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Heidi Klum

In an all-white ensemble, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent on August 14 in Pasadena, California.

Big Smile

Raymond Hall/GC Images Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais rocks shades of blue while out and about in New York City on August 14.

Let's Play Ball

John Lamparski/Getty Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley is ready to play ball at the attends the 2024 Battle for Brooklyn celebrity softball game at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn on August 14.

Model Behavior

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill steps out for the season 4 Emily in Paris premiere on August 14 in L.A.

Triple Threat

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Link Nea

Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Link Neal attend the premiere of Rhett and Link's Wonderhole at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on August 14.

City Screening

Madison McGaw/BFA.com Carol Kane and Madeline Weinstein

Carol Kane and Madeline Weinstein pose together at a screening of Between the Temples at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on August 14.

Snacktime

Alex Gorosh for KIND Snacks Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari grabs a box of Kind Kids bars for a trip to the beach on August 14.

Plaid Pop Star

JP/RV/TM / SplashNews Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift throws a party for her Eras Tour staff on Aug. 12 in London ahead of her five concerts in the city.

Night on the Town

Media-Mode / SplashNews Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is on the move after a low key dinner at a Bondi Beach, Australia, restaurant on Aug. 14.

A Light Breeze

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's hair catches the wind as she films The Better Sister in New York City on Aug. 13.

Walking in 'One Direction'

KIERAN / SplashNews Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy go shopping around Manchester in the United Kingdom on Aug. 14.

Letting the Dog Out

TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner takes her golden retriever Birdie out for a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

Just Smile and Wave

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton sports a bold gold-and-black mini dress and a YSL bag in New York City on Aug. 14.

Into the Mic

Dave Benett/Getty Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse speaks at her album listening party for Memoir of a Sparklemuffin in London on Aug. 14.

Reunion Hug

Kate Green/Getty Archie Renaux and Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny embraces her Alien: Romulus costar Archie Renaux at the film's U.K. Gala in London on Aug. 14.

Post-Dinner Glow

Media-Mode / SplashNews Matt Damon

Matt Damon meets up with Thor: Ragnarok costar Chris Hemsworth for dinner at Bondi Beach, Australia, on Aug. 14.

Out of This World

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julia Fox

Julia Fox looks preppy and extraterrestrial while in New York City on Aug. 13.

Stunning Sequins

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe rocks a lace-trimmed sequin dress with a statement necklace for a soiree in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 13.

Getting Some Sun

TheImageDirect.com Max Greenfield

A casual Max Greenfield ambles around Los Angeles during the day on Aug. 13.

Spotted on the Red Carpet

Olivia Wong Heather Graham

Heather Graham shows up in a dotted dress to the Place of Bones screening in Los Angeles on Aug. 13.

Side to Side

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Jocelyn Lyle and Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari poses for a photo with Environmental Working Group Executive Vice President Jocelyn Lyle in Nashville where the two are discussing clean beauty on Aug. 13.

Low-Key Stroll

TheImageDirect.com James Corden

James Corden and his friend Cici walk around London's Primrose Hill before meeting up with Corden's wife Julia Carey (not pictured) on Aug. 7.

Pop Princess

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo sparkles on stage at the Kia Forum during her Guts World Tour on August 12 in L.A.

Power Couple

Amy Sussman/Getty Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the L.A. premiere of his film The Good Half on August 13 at Saban Theatre.

Game Face On

Fernando Leon/Getty Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes stops by Missouri Western State University for Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid (not pictured) on August 13 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

New York Minute

Roy Rochlin/Getty Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni steps out for the New York premiere of Skincare on August 13 at the Crosby Hotel.

Across the Pond

RV/JP/SplashNews Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes throws on a scarf as he steps out in London following his performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 13.

Premiere Ready

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux is all smiles as he poses during a photo call for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Mexico City on August 13.

In Character

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Michael Keaton

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton is in the zone during the film's photocall on August 13 in Mexico City.

Leading Lady

Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is also on deck to celebrate the upcoming film on August 13 in Mexico City.

Embracing 'Brat' Summer

Jose Perez/SplashNews Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais sports neon green for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 14 in New York City.

Top of the Morning

Raymond Hall/GC Images Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough rocks a sheer look for an appearance on Good Morning America on August 13 in N.Y.C.

Fun & Games

Todd Williamson Paul Feig, Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu.

Paul Feig, Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu celebrate the world premiere of their new film Jackpot! on August 13 in L.A.

Good to Glow

Amanda Edwards/Getty Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara stuns in metallic at the America's Got Talent Season 19 quarterfinals red carpet at Hotel Dena on August 13 in Pasadena, California.

Signature Style

Amanda Edwards/Getty Heidi Klum

For Tuesday's festivities, Heidi Klum rocks red and gold at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California.

Book Talk

Robin L Marshall/Getty Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji

Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji pose together at The Miracle Theater for "Jay Ellis and Issa Rae in Conversation" presented by Malik Books on August 13 in Inglewood, California.

City Gal

Gotham/GC Images Ciara

Ciara strikes a pose while out and about in New York City on August 13.

Late Night Talking

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks opts for sequins for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 13 in New York City.

Costar Celebration

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Elisabeth Shue and Brittany Snow

Elisabeth Shue and Brittany Snow pose together at the L.A. premiere of their film, The Good Half, on August 13 at The Saban Theatre.

Picture Perfect

Marion Curtis/Starpix for IFC Films/Shutterstock George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks pose cheek to cheek at the premiere of Skincare in New York City on August 13.

All Together Now

Jordan Strauss/January Images Steve Way, Ramy Youssef, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shane D. Stanger, Brett Dier and Danny Kurtzman

Steve Way, Ramy Youssef, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shane D. Stanger, Brett Dier and Danny Kurtzman attend the premiere of Good Bad Things in L.A. on August 13.

