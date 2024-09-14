Winning numbers for Mega Millions drawing on September 13; jackpot reset to $20 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million for Friday's drawing following some lucky player's sweet $810 million win in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land on Tuesday.

The winning numbers in the twice-weekly game were set to be drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and we will have the results below.

Just three jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in the U.S. this year: First in March when a player in New Jersey won a whopping $1.1 billion − a prize that has yet to be claimed − and again in June when a player in Illinois won $552 million. And then there was Tuesday's win in Texas.

If someone should win Friday night's jackpot, they would get an estimated $10.1 million lump-sum payment after taxes, according to the lottery.

Check below for the winning numbers from the Friday, Sept. 13 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 9/13/24

The winning numbers for the Friday, Sept. 13 drawing will be displayed here as soon as they're available.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

If someone wins the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Sept. 13, check back here to see who it was and where the ticket was sold.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

