A Winning Pair! Throwback Photos of Pat Sajak and Wife Lesly Brown as He Signs Off from “Wheel of Fortune”

The longtime host and his wife don't step out together often, though she's been by his side for many major milestones

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Photo Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in the 1980s

"I knew she was the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," Pat Sajak once told PEOPLE of wife Lesly Brown.

The two met through mutual friends in 1988, though their relationship didn't turn romantic until Brown, a model, appeared on The Dating Show and made a match. "Frankly, I was a little annoyed at that," Sajak told PEOPLE, with Brown adding, "There was definitely borderline jealousy. That was good."

By 1989 the pair was engaged, marrying later that year in a ceremony attended by Sajak's Wheel of Fortune costar Vanna White. Since then, the couple has kept much of their relationship and family life out of the spotlight.

Here, as Sajak signs off from Wheel for the final time, take a look back at his rare moments in the limelight with wife Brown.



Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in the 1980s

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Photo Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in the 1980s

Not long after Pat Sajak landed the Wheel of Fortune hosting gig, he and wife Lesly Brown stepped out with smiles.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 1992

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 1992

The couple coordinated in prints for the premiere of Mr. Saturday Night in Hollywood in September of 1992.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 1993

Bei/Shutterstock Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 1993

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown went for his-and-hers blazers at a reception for Miss USA in early 1993.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 1993

Bei/Shutterstock Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 1993

That same year, they walked the red carpet together again at a party for Touch perfume.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 1994

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 1994

When Pat Sajak received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994, wife Lesly Brown was proudly by his side.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 2001

Walter McBride/Shutterstock Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 2001

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in N.Y.C. in 2001, Lesly Brown was thinking pink while Pat Sajak opted for a classic tux.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 2017

Jerritt Clark/WireImage Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 2017

The couple got all dressed up together again for the 2017 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown in 2017

John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown in 2019

Another Hollywood Walk of Fame moment, another photo for the pair, this time at a 2017 ceremony for TV executive Harry Friedman.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.