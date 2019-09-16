After Winning the World Cup, the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Is Going After Their Biggest Goal: Equal Pay

Bouncing off the stands of the Stade de Lyon was the chant that shook the cultural consciousness: “Equal pay! Equal pay!” The pay disparity between male and female sports figures has been recognized for some time, but the women’s World Cup brought it to new prominence. In recent years, a male soccer player on the U.S. national team could earn up to $13,166 per victory in a nontournament game, while a similarly situated female player would make only $4,950. The pot of prize money awarded to victorious male World Cup players last year was $400 million; this year, the female champions split $30 million.

Months before cocaptains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan led the U.S. Women’s Soccer team to their fourth World Cup championship, they and 26 of their teammates filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for these disparities. After returning home from France, they were at once basking in a jubilant celebration—a ticker-tape parade down the canyons of New York, strangers on the street putting babies in their arms—and steeling themselves for an upcoming mediation with the USSF.

With the fight ahead very much on their minds, the two team leaders met on a steamy, rainy day in lower Manhattan to try on a different kind of uniform—and discuss the future of the game that they so clearly love. “The win was much bigger than a world championship,” says Morgan, whose soft-spoken tone belies an inner determination. The Los Angeles native is headed back to Florida, where she plays for the Orlando Pride, just days after we speak, and then will fly on to L.A. to see her husband, Servando Carrasco, a member of the L.A. Galaxy. “I haven’t been in one place for more than two days,” she says, laughing. But despite her hectic schedule, she is hyperfocused on the path ahead. “We are standing up for what we believe in,” she says, “and we’re standing up for other women in sports who aren’t getting opportunities or respect around the world.” (WNBA salaries, for example, max out at around $116,000, while NBA players are paid at least $500,000.) Rapinoe knows personally how the issue plays out in other leagues: Her girlfriend of three years, Sue Bird, plays for the WNBA.

