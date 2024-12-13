Winnipeg Jets can't shake Vegas jinx, falling in overtime for 8th-straight loss to Golden Knights
Ivan Barbashev scored at 3:47 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.Barbashev's 14th goal of the season beat Connor Hellebuyck on the blocker side after a Winnipeg turnover.Keegan Kolesar and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Golden Knights (19-7-3), who have won four straight games. Shea Theodore had a pair of assists and Adin Hill made 18 saves.