Winnipeg Rifles president resigns over P.K. Subban post

The president of the Winnipeg Rifles has resigned after coming under fire for a Facebook post he calls "a poor attempt at humour" that used a picture of a vendor at Bell MTS Place to make fun of P.K. Subban.

In the post, Todd Wilson said "Two nights ago he was in game 7. Now PK Suban is selling me beer." The post includes a photo of the vendor, who like Subban happens to be black, as the Jets were playing the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Western Conference finals.

Subban is a star defenceman on the Nashville Predators team that faced off against Winnipeg in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In a statement, Wilson said it was meant as a joke, but he's since deleted the post.

"Last night I added a post while at a hockey game," Wilson wrote in a statement on the Canadian Junior Football League's website.

"It appears that some people interpreted the post as something other than it was intended. Following the game, I immediately removed the post.

"For anyone that felt offended, it was certainly not intended that way, but rather a poor attempt at humour. I sincerely apologize for the post and please understand that my comments do not represent any of the organizations that I volunteer with."

On their Facebook page, the Winnipeg Rifles apologized, calling the post "insensitive."

"His comments offended several individuals and groups, and they do not fall in line with what we as an organization are all about: complete inclusiveness. The Rifles want to apologize to anyone who was hurt by the comments."

On Monday, the Rifles said Wilson resigned.

Wilson is also the Canadian Junior Football League's deputy commissioner. CJFL commissioner Jim Pankovich made a statement on Monday, which did not include whether or not Wilson resigned.

He said Wilson's comments "are not consistent with the values of the CJFL to provide opportunities for all individuals 18-22 years of age. The CJFL does not support or stand by the comments and we want to offer our apologies to anyone who was hurt by the immature behaviour."