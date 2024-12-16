Winnipeg security guard nearly stabbed with pin off name tag, police say

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police say a local security guard had his glasses stomped on and was nearly stabbed with the pin off his own name tag on Sunday morning.

Police say security guards stopped a 20-year-old man from entering an area near York Avenue through the Skywalk on Carlton Street due to his "agitated behaviour."

Investigators say the man was believed to be intoxicated and became aggressive when the guards asked him to leave.

A 51-year-old security guard tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect ripped off his glasses, stomped on them and tried to use the pin from the guard's name tag to stab him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say officers took the man into custody and paramedics treated the guard for minor injuries.

The man is now facing counts of assault and mischief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press