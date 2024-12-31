Winnipeg woman recalls former President Carter helping build her home
Jimmy Carter holds a special place in the hearts of some Winnipeggers. He last visited the city in 2017 when he and his wife helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity.
Jimmy Carter holds a special place in the hearts of some Winnipeggers. He last visited the city in 2017 when he and his wife helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity.
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr
The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
The conservative attorney did not mention his former wife by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
In a Dec. 24 lawsuit, the founder of a publicity firm that represented actor Justin Baldoni effectively outed herself as the source of texts. She disavows involvement.
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
Crew members have a unique perspective when it comes to traveling on a plane.
Kendall Jenner shared some new holiday photos on Instagram in which she is bringing a festive twist to the pantsless look.
There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on
This is what happens when a one-upper comes to the table.
The former 'Laguna Beach' star made the candid revelation during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast