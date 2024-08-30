Winona Ryder on 'emotional' Beetlejuice cast reunion!

Cover Media

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, the Bowfinger actress reflected on her decision to leave home at the age of 18 and move to West Hollywood to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, the plan didn't go down with her parents Joan and James Graham, with her father warning her that Hollywood would "claim (my) soul". "He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul," she said adding that her parents were part of a generation that "didn't believe in therapy or discussing personal things…”