All About Winona Ryder's Boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn

This week, Winona Ryder walked the red carpet for her new movie at the Venice Film festival, the sequel to Beetlejuice titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She was accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

The couple have been together for close to 15 years though they tend to keep a low profile. Here’s what there is to know about Scott Mackinlay Hahn and his relationship with Winona Ryder.

Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Hahn was raised in New York on Fire Island, according to Hello! magazine. He went on to attend the New York School of Design, and started working for Rogan and Egan in 2001 after graduating, collaborating with designer Rogan Gregory. In 2004, he founded sustainable clothing design company Loomstate. On the brand’s website, it states that that the design company focuses on cotton because Hahn had “learned more about how conventional cotton was made and was disturbed at how destructive and single-minded the usual methods were.”

The pair reportedly live together, splitting their time in New York City and Los Angeles.

How did the couple meet?

In 2011, they both attended the premiere of Black Swan and crossed paths. In 2022, Ryder talked about the connection they share in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The actress said she and Hahn have “so much in common” even though they work in very different industries.

“We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he’s not in this business... I really did try to keep it quiet,” she explained, adding he didn’t recognize her when they first met. “He thought I was Milla Jovovich. He told me I was great in The Fifth Element.”

In May 2011 they went red carpet official at Tim Burton’s Opening Party at LACMA.

In July 2024, Ryder spoke with Harper’s Bazaar again and shared how she was feeling about Hahn now.

“He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky,” she stated. The Stranger Things star went on to share how she used to pick relationships before Hahn.

“In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were—they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” she said. “When I look back, I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the [expletive]?’”

In June 2022, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is happy dating, even after a decade together.

“They may eventually marry but it’s never been a priority, nor has starting a family,”said the insider. “[Winona] loves what they have and [they] are perfectly content.”

