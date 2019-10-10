WinSport begins demolition on Calgary's Olympic track

There will be no sliding sports at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park for the foreseeable future after the demolition of the first five corners of the Olympic track commenced this week.

Former bobsled, skeleton and luge athletes from across the country joined members of the Calgary community at the Olympic Track on Thursday to showcase the positive impact the facility has had.

A news release described the facility as a "medal-generating factory for the sliding sports over the last three decades," noting it has kindled the Olympic dream for many, including athletes who relocated to Calgary to "make those dreams a reality."

In February, WinSport announced the closing of the track. Despite receiving $17 million in provincial and federal funding, WinSport was still $8 million short in funds needed to renovate the track.

"The sliding track at WinSport was built for the 1988 Olympics. It's more than 30 years old and at the end of its lifecycle. It needs a completely new refrigeration system and other upgrades," said the president and CEO of WinSport, Barry Heck.

WinSport said it was counting on a Calgary bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to raise the funds to upgrade the track's refrigeration system and other upgrades, but Calgarians voted against it in a plebiscite last November.

Heck said Thursday at a press conference at Olympic Park that WinSport remains committed to rejuvenating the track as part of a larger, $100-million capital renewal at COP.

He said WinSport will receive an indication by the end of this fiscal year as to as to where things are at in the process.

"We're going through a planning process at WinSport where we have to determine the end of our original legacy.… We need a renewal and we're working on various strategies and financing options so we can continue to operate this wonderful place for the next 30-plus years."

He said the removal of the top section of the track has always been part of the renovation plan.

"What we're really doing is just a portion of the of the realignment, so taking out that section was always part of the plan. That section of the track will never be used again under any scenario," he said.

