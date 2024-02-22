Winston-Salem firefighters say five people displaced in fire, investigation ongoing
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov mocked House Republicans on Wednesday for their pursuit of impeachment charges against President Biden. “This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation,” Tarlov said during an appearance on the network. “Every witness they have called…
The indictment of an FBI informant for fabricating a bribery allegation against Joe Biden has blown a hole in the impeachment case against the president.
The House Freedom Caucus pressed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to put forward a yearlong stopgap funding bill, which would trigger automatic cuts to government spending, if he can’t win concessions on controversial conservative policy riders. In a letter to Johnson on Wednesday, the hard-line conservative caucus also asked for an update regarding spending talks with…
The South Carolina representative was one of a handful of House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy as speaker last year.
VICTORIA — The federal government says the final offshore oil and gas permits for Canada's west coast region have been relinquished. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is speaking in Victoria today and expected to announce the relinquishment of the last permits in British Columbia waters. Ottawa says the relinquishment of all oil and gas permits in Pacific waters will fulfil a condition in the federal government's commitment to an Indigenous-led conservation initiative that
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected appeals from three Republican U.S. House members who challenged fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor in 2021. The justices did not comment on leaving in place $500 fines issued in May 2021 to U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina. The mask requirement was part of the House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mandate remained in place even after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance noting that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”
A group of 18 Republican lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to deactivate his campaign's TikTok account citing national security concerns. Biden's campaign joined the short-video app TikTok on Feb. 11 and comes as he is courting younger voters. The lawmakers including Senators Marco Rubio, Jerry Moran, John Barrasso, Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, and Josh Hawley urged Biden to "delete your account and publicly acknowledge the national security threat posed by TikTok."
A man speaking with 911 reported that a man walked into a warehouse studio with what looked like a stick or a pole and started "getting aggressive."
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is scrapping a plan that was to allow shared decision-making with First Nations about the use of public land, which was part of the province's work to align its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. A statement from Nathan Cullen, B.C.'s minister of water, land and resource stewardship, says the province has decided not to proceed with proposed amendments to the Land Act after holding a series of meetings with sta
The White House Historical Association has unveiled its official 2024 White House Christmas ornament in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, and it marks the first time in the history of the official White House Christmas ornament that a president has been alive for the unveiling of their ornament. (Feb. 21)
A group of Republican senators are putting the pressure on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to back a full impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In a letter to McConnell sent Tuesday by Sens. Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Texas) and 11 other GOP senators, the group argued it is “imperative” the…
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has agreed to a request from the Saskatchewan government, naming the government as the province's natural gas distributor rather than SaskEnergy, a provincial Crown Corporation. The decision comes as Saskatchewan continues to resist the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA), a federal law that requires the collection of the federal carbon tax. Not decision yet on handing over carbon tax moneySam Sasse, a spokesperson for the Government of Saskatchewan, said
OTTAWA — The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families. That's despite the fact the government still owes businesses more than $2.5 billion in promised carbon pricing revenues from the first five years of the program — and refuses to say when that money will flow. Small businesses were already paying more than they were getting back, and the ch
Advocates and opposition parties are calling on the Ontario government to pass legislation that would hold municipal councillors accountable for violence and harassment.Emily McIntosh, founder of Women of Ontario Say No, said she started the non-partisan advocacy group in 2022 to lobby the government to address the problem. Now, her group is demanding action after watching the government block private member bills on the issue while ministers agree there's a need for change. Such legislation wou
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday from the owners of a North Dakota truck stop who are challenging government-approved fees that banks charge every time a customer swipes a debit card to pay for gas or a candy bar.
Sources told the Idaho Statesman that a powerful Boise businessman was behind campaign threats made to lawmakers.
Months after Kenya promised police troops to Haiti, nothings has happened | Opinion
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today... Trudeau in Edmonton for housing announcement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today. Trudeau is expected to be joined by Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault, who represents an Edmonton riding, and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. The three are scheduled to visit a housing development beforehand. Following the announcement, Trudeau is
“If there’s a vacancy, the people should be able to select their U.S. Senator,” said House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy, R-Paducah.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to change state law to say that officers don't have to arrest people who refuse to sign traffic tickets after a church deacon died in August after initially refusing to sign a citation and struggling with an Atlanta police officer. The state House voted 156-10 on Wednesday to pass House Bill 1054, which removes the requirement for a driver to sign a citation, allowing an officer to instead write that someone refused to sign and then give the driver th