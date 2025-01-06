Winston-Salem police: 2 men, 1 minor charged in shooting, police chase
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
"I [thought to myself], ‘Oh, no, this is not going to happen today,’ ” Linda Rosa recalled of the incident
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
Mukesh Chandrakar's corpse was found with severe injuries consistent with a blunt-force attack, police say.
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
Kraig Walter Benson shot and killed his wife Jenny Benson and bartender Logan Gardner in August 2023
"When I opened the blanket, I see a little baby, blinking their eyes," said Mamadou Hafiz Jallow, who was at a mosque down the street when the baby was left at his home
US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested and stun-gunned during a confrontation with police officers in Miami, Florida on Thursday night and is now facing charges of battery, resisting officers and disorderly conduct, according to authorities.
Lisa Campbell-Goins allegedly had a feeding tube placed into her granddaughter
A trial begins Monday morning at Saskatoon Court of King's Bench for two women charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Megan Gallagher.Summer Sky-Henry and Cheyann Peeteetuce are both charged with first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty.Gallagher, 30, was last seen alive leaving her friend's house on Sept. 19, 2020. She was captured on a surveillance video at a convenience store in Saskatoon the next day.Two years later, her body was found in the South Saskatchewan River.
MAGA billionaire Elon Musk has called on Americans to kick out over 150 Democratic House lawmakers who voted against a Republican bill that critics said could lead to the deportation of sexual assault survivors. In a series of tweets posted late Saturday night, the Tesla CEO and confidant of President-elect Donald Trump expressed fury at House members who voted nay in September 2024 on the “Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act” put forward by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). “These awful people a
NEW YORK — New York Police Department detectives have released images of the four Queens gunmen who turned a New Year’s Day “celebration of life” for a murdered teen into a bloody shooting gallery, officials said Saturday. Two of the masked gunmen were caught on surveillance cameras with pistols in their hands, police said. The masked quartet are wanted for opening fire outside the Amazura ...
"I suspect they're extremely embarrassed," Richard Warren from Wasdale Mountain Rescue says.
Police said an “out-of-control" SUV "struck a parked vehicle" and pinned a woman who was "standing outside between the two vehicles"
"He won't be a 'John Doe' anymore," said family members of James Raymond Stewart.They recently travelled from the United States to Amherstburg, Ont., to visit his gravestone for the first time, according to an OPP YouTube video.Feet of two of Stewart's family members are shown at his gravesite. This is the first time his family was able to see where he was buried after finding a genetic match. (OPP/YouTube)Stewart's body was discovered May 29, 2003 at the Livingston Channel in the Detroit River
Police say Sophia Kelemen died in hospital on Friday, a day after the crash occurred.
A 1-month old baby boy was discovered at San Giovanni Battista Church in Bari, Italy, on Thursday, Jan. 2
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Some 102 men were executed by the Congolese government in the past week, and 70 more are set to be executed, the country's minister of justice said Sunday in a statement to the Associated Press.
Police believe a body found on Sunday, Jan. 5, near the Thermalito Afterbay belongs to 17-year-old Wesley Cornett
Stephanie Nattaway talks to the photo she has of her daughter Tammy in the hallway of her home in Garden Hill First Nation, urging her to come home or give a clue about where she is."I always say 'Try harder. Keep us close and in dreams.' I ask and pray a lot," she said."I know it's been too long. She would've been home. I know she would've been home."It's been four years since Tammy Nattaway, who was 16 at the time, disappeared from the Island Lake region, made up of four fly-in communities in