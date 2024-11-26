Winston-Salem police investigate reported shooting on Patterson Avenue

The Daily Beast

Sean “Diddy” Combs is using the “But Donald Trump” defense in his latest bid for a bail release in time for Thanksgiving. Combs’ lawyers have already tried several times to get the incarcerated ex-mogul out on bail. But when prosecutors argued against his latest attempt, making the case that Combs had been trying to influence jurors from behind prison walls, his team cited Trump’s defense that he reserves the right to “criticize and speak out against the prosecution and the criminal trial proces