Winston-Salem police investigate after shots fired in neighborhood

CBC

They were hoping for a Christmas miracle, but the search continues for Dixie the dog that went missing in late November from a farm north of Cochrane.Owner Aynsley Foss believes the three-year-old livestock guardian was stolen. "Her AirTag was discarded just north of Cochrane," she said. "It needed to be weaved through her collar, and there's no physical way it could have just come off."Since then an entire online community is rallying around the rural dog owner who has been desperately searchin