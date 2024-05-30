Winston-Salem State’s new chancellor is first woman to lead the university

Vivienne Serret
·2 min read

Over 800 viewers tuned in to a press conference Wednesday as the new chancellor of Winston-Salem State University was named.

Bonita J. Brown, a Winston-Salem native and former assistant attorney at the school, was announced as the university’s 14th chancellor. She is the first woman to hold the position since the historically Black university’s founding in 1892.

Brown most recently served as interim president of Northern Kentucky University and has held several senior positions at public higher education institutions.

WSSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Kathleen Kelly said there were more than 50 applicants for the role, and Brown was one of three finalists presented to UNC System President Peter Hans. Brown’s selection is a milestone and testament to the university’s commitment to being an inclusive institution, she said.

“Her past achievements demonstrate her ability to drive results,” Kelly said. “Additionally, her passion for higher education and commitment to continuous learning align perfectly with WSSU’s values and long-term goals. With Bonita Brown on board, we are excited about the possibilities for future growth and achievement.”

Neither Brown nor Kelly mentioned the UNC Board of Governors’ recent decision to dismantle and defund the system’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Higher education is at an inflection point,” Brown said. “We’re facing challenges from all directions. From budget challenges to enrollment concerns, the political winds, all of the federal and state regulations, all the changes that’s happening in the athletic world, free speech challenges, COVID, you name it.”

Bonita J. Brown, a former assistant attorney at Winston-Salem State University, was announced as the school’s 14th chancellor on May 29, 2024 — the first woman to hold the position since the university’s founding in 1892.
Bonita J. Brown, a former assistant attorney at Winston-Salem State University, was announced as the school’s 14th chancellor on May 29, 2024 — the first woman to hold the position since the university’s founding in 1892.

WSSU is home to nearly 5,000 students, according to university data. For 11 months, Anthony Graham served as the interim chancellor following the retirement of former Chancellor Elwood Robinson in June 2023.

“I’m the first female permanent chancellor,” Brown said at the press conference. “I think I’m still processing the significance of that. But I do hope to be an inspiration for others as they navigate their careers.”

Brown said HBCUs serve a vitally important role in society.

“Now, and more than ever, we need (HBCUs) to protect historical perspectives,” Brown said. “To provide access and change the lives of students as they enter our doors, and to protect and create the culture because that’s what we do.”

Brown said she hopes to aid students with mental health concerns, increase enrollment, aid in alumni giving and establish initiatives to support Black males in the community.

“I think I have a lot of connections and networks all across the country that I will be tapping into to bring resources, ideas or strategies to this area,” Brown said.

She worked as assistant university attorney from 2004 to 2006. She has worked in administrative roles at other UNC System schools, including UNC-Greensboro and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Her parents are WSSU alumni.

Brown’s appointment as WSSU’s chancellor will begin on July 1.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Teachers Are Opening Up About The Most Difficult Parents They've Ever Dealt With, And I Don't Know How They Do It

    "Parents who are in denial will waste your time and ruin your sanity."

  • Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

    Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it's "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills with the rising cost of...

  • 20 Things That Aren't Taught In Schools But Probably Should Be

    "The existence and potential legitimacy of the U.S. completely relies upon those treaty relationships."

  • OCAD sued for $1M over alleged failure to protect Jewish students

    A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and

  • Police clear road, arrest one pro-Palestinian protester on University of B.C. campus

    VANCOUVER — Police have arrested one person during the clearance of pro-Palestinian protesters who were blocking a main intersection at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver. But there was no obvious move against a protest encampment that has occupied a sports field at the campus for a month. A statement from the RCMP says the clearance involved officers from the University and Richmond detachments, RCMP critical response officers, Vancouver police and the B.C. Highway Patrol. I

  • More Ontario school boards join suit against social media giants

    Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined an ongoing lawsuit against some of the world's largest social media companies that argues their products have negatively rewired the way children think, behave and learn."The addictive properties of the products designed by social media giants have compromised all students' ability to learn, disrupted classrooms and created a student population that suffers from increasing mental health harms," said a news release issued Wednesd

  • A Final Graduation Requirement: Making Sense of Protest

    NEW YORK — Standing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall, Mariame Sissoko began to speak in a voice trembling, ever so slightly. Growing up in Philadelphia, Sissoko was outspoken, a high achiever, captain of the high school debate team. In other words, just the sort of person who would go to Barnard College, run for student government and wind up giving a graduation speech before an audience of 4,700 university officials, classmates and parents. Sissoko, 22, who uses nonbinary pronouns, had bee

  • B.C. university withdraws from embattled drug insurance program

    A British Columbia university says it has withdrawn from an insurance cost-savings program at the centre of a past union grievance and an instructor's ongoing human rights complaint alleging it previously prevented him from accessing "life-changing" medication.Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is withdrawing from Manulife's optional DrugWatch program following "faculty concerns," it announced in an April 24 email sent to faculty and shared with CBC News. Launched in 2015, DrugWatch analyzes

  • ‘Egregious and disturbing.’ NC audit questions $600,000 put on university credit cards

    Purchases included Amazon purchases, gifts, travel, IT hardware or software and payment of invoices.

  • California academic workers strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Discord from last month's mob attack on pro-Palestinian student activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, flared again on Tuesday as academic workers staged a strike on campus protesting UCLA's response to the violence. Unionized academic researchers, graduate teaching assistants and post-doctoral scholars at UCLA walked off the job over what they regard as unfair labor practices in the university's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, organizers said. They were joined by fellow academic workers at two other University of California campuses - UC Davis near Sacramento, and UC Santa Cruz, where the protest strike began on May 20.

  • MUN pro-palestine protesters disappointed after meeting with university president

    MUN Students for Palestine have had an encampment at Memorial University for a week. They are demanding the university disclose its financial investments. (Abby Cole)Pro-Palestinian student activists and student union representatives at Memorial University left a meeting Friday with school president Neil Bose and other university administrators disappointed by the university's refusal to negotiate, they said.Nicolas Keough, director of external affairs for MUN's students' union, said he was hopi

  • CWRU still withholding students' degrees weeks after encampment ends

    One month ago Wednesday, Case Western Reserve University students set up an encampment on campus to protest the school’s ties to Israel amid the Hamas-Israel war.

  • Ontario elementary teachers awarded nearly 12 per cent raise in arbitration

    TORONTO — An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's elementary teachers a raise of nearly 12 per cent over the course of its four-year deal with the province.

  • Imposter syndrome: How Black students on university campuses in Canada 'battle' against it

    As university students across Canada wrap up their spring semester and many take a break before starting another academic year in the fall, some students are reflecting on one of the bigger challenges they face in their pursuit of higher education — imposter syndrome.Feeling that you are inadequate or that you don't belong is something many young Black and racialized people experience at different times during their studies.Ariana Petrazzini knows this all too well. The 21-year-old Scarborough,

  • Lawsuit alleges child placed in holds, isolation at Haines Junction, Yukon, school

    A student with disabilities at Haines Junction's St. Elias Community School in the Yukon was regularly put in holds or isolation when they became "emotionally heightened" or "disobedient," a new lawsuit alleges. Lawyers representing the unnamed child and their guardian filed a statement of claim to the Yukon Supreme Court on May 17, naming the Yukon Department of Education and the former school council as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that school staff regularly put the child in holds — someti

  • Ontario needs to tackle $16.8B school repair backlog: advocates

    Every time heavy rain hits Toronto's Humberside Collegiate Institute, parts of the high school shut down.Three floors of stairs get cordoned off due to flooding. Water leaking from the roof makes its way to at least 20 spots throughout the school and collects in garbage bins. In the basement, a corridor lined with lockers is littered with deep puddles.It's a scene Bhutila Karpoche, the NDP MPP of Parkdale—High Park described in a widely viewed series of social media posts to get the Progressive

  • U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put

    Protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto said Tuesday they will stay at the site despite threats of discipline from the school and a looming legal action. Protesters reaffirmed their commitment to the encampment as the university seeks expedited court scheduling for its request for an injunction. "Having been threatened by the university with academic sanctions, including suspension and expulsion, having been threatened with arrest and police violence — despite all

  • Yale University names Maurie McInnis as its 24th president

    Maurie McInnis, a longtime higher education leader and cultural historian, was named the 24th president of Yale University on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to be appointed permanently to the position.

  • Big changes for the NCAA likely to upend scholarship limits and roster sizes across college sports

    Cody McDavis' life changed forever with a few strokes of a pen. McDavis grew up in a single-parent home where his mother worked three jobs to afford life's essentials. There was zero chance of paying for college if not for a basketball scholarship to Northern Colorado. “The assumption was if I didn't get a scholarship, I was not going to college,” recalled McDavis, now an attorney for a Los Angeles-based firm. Scholarships are not going away in college athletics, but how many there are and which

  • Should schools ban peanuts? What to know as Quebec group calls for end to allergen bans in school

    A closer look at what experts, teachers and parents say about school food allergy bans.