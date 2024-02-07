Winter activities in Lakeland Ridges

akeland Ridges’ rec committees offer plenty of options to pass the heart of winter. Most wards have various community activities through February and March.

Ward 1 has plans in place for its North Lake Winter Carnival on Feb. 24 at the community hall in Fosterville.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers indoor and outside (weather-dependent) activities for all age groups. Participation is free.

Outdoor activities include skating, sliding, scavenger hunts, fire starting, marshmallow roasting, shelter building, and snowshoeing. Or, participants can stay warm inside the community centre by playing board and card games, bridge construction, and jigsaw puzzles.

The Winter Carnival includes lunch for a donation from noon to 1 p.m. featuring chilli, corn chowder, rolls/crackers, cookies, hot chocolate, tea and coffee.

Keep an eye on the North Lake Rec Council’s Facebook page for the date and time of a March Break Movie and Popcorn event.

In Ward 2, the outdoor rink offers plenty of winter fun, while the community centre will serve a great meal with an Italian theme.

The rink will host Family Skate Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. It also offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Depending on conditions, the ice is free for use at other hours.

Plans are already in place for Debec’s annual Redneck Curling event on March 16. Find a broom of any kind, get out the best Redneck uniform and register a team to participate in the fun event.

As always, event organizers will provide the full washer jugs to use as curling rocks.

Participants can register a team of four for $125, with prepayment required between March 2 and 9. eTransfer is available at debecrec@gmailcom.

Lovers of Italian cuisine should set a date on Saturday, Feb 24, to head to the Debec Community Centre for “Italy Comes to Debec.”

Organizers will host two seatings on the day. The first is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the second is from 6: 30 to 8 p.m.

The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, Caesar salad, beverages and dessert. The $15 tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available at the Debec General Store, through a Debec Rec Committee member or by calling 506-277-6717.

Ward 3, which includes Benton and Meductic, provides plenty of socializing opportunities through February and March.

The Benton Community Centre hosts “Coffee and Chat” every Monday at 10 a.m.

In Meductic, the fire department will host the Meductic Fireman’s Breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Meductic Community Centre. Cost is by donation.

Meductic will also present a Family Movie Night at the community centre from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 8.

For Easter, Meductic offers an Easter Colouring Contest from March 20 to 27 and an Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 at the Meductic Community Park.

On every second Tuesday evening (Feb. 20, March 5 and 19), the Meductic Community Hall offers Bingo.

In Ward 4, the Canterbury area, the Canterbury Ladies Auxiliary hosts its annual fundraising Valentine Tea and Silent Auction from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Canterbury Community Centre. Tickets are $8 for the event, including entertainment, sandwiches, and sweets.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun