Winter blast snarls travel along B.C. coast as snow intensifies

A multi-day snowfall event for the B.C. coast will ramp up on Sunday as a low-pressure system stations itself in the Strait of Georgia.

The snowfall is timed well with the outcome of Groundhog Day on Sunday, with most indicating six more weeks of winter.

Be prepared for difficult travel to continue Sunday and linger into Monday as the snow sticks around. Sudden changes in road conditions and visibility are expected throughout the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.

Some areas in the North Shore region could wind up seeing 30 cm of snowfall, with more than 20 cm potentially piling up in Vancouver.

Stay aware of weather alerts in your area and keep up with the latest highway conditions before heading out.

Through Monday:

Bands of heavy snow started moving across Metro Vancouver through the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver.

Converging winds along the North Shore and regions south of the North Shore Mountains will increase snowfall rates. Some areas here may see up to 20 cm of accumulation during periods of heavy snowfall.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark across the area as breaks in the heavy snow arrive by Sunday evening—but we won’t be out of the woods just yet.

The low-pressure system will help press Arctic air toward the coast through the overnight hours Sunday into Monday. Bands of heavy snow will continue rotating across the South Coast through the overnight period.

Periods of snow will continue across the Lower Mainland into the first half of Monday before tapering off by the afternoon hours. However, snow will continue for folks on Vancouver Island. Significant, additional snowfall accumulation.

Heading into Monday night and early Tuesday, we’ll see strait-effect snow continue for eastern Vancouver Island. Heavy snowfall is expected around Tofino and Ucluelet as winds converge over the area. We’ll see lingering snow for the Gulf Islands and southern Vancouver Island.

Temperatures will remain below the freezing mark starting Sunday and lasting into this week, including for Victoria, B.C. The last time Vancouver and Victoria had daytime highs of 0°C or lower was from Jan. 12-14, 2024, and in Dec. 2022 prior to that.

The pattern will be good news for the province's ski resorts. It will help replenish the ski hills with some fresh, new snow and finally bring winter to coastal sections, which have been missing it so far this season.

