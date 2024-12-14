Need for winter coats on the rise in Charlottetown, says Salvation Army

John Burton of the Salvation Army's Community Church in Charlottetown says the organization has a limited number of winter coats available. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)

The Salvation Army Charlottetown Community Church is seeing an increase in people looking for winter jackets, says John Burton, a corps officer at the organization.

Two to three people come in each week looking for a warm coat, but right now there are fewer than 10 available, he said.

"Those that are experiencing homelessness, those that are new Canadians, new international students that might not be as prepared as they thought they were, they all need a warm jacket," Burton said.

The Salvation Army gave out 320 coats during its annual coat drive, Coats for Kids. That's about 50 more than last year.

"Every year we're giving out more coats, and every year the breakfast program is increasing, every year the food bank is increasing," Burton said. "The need, unfortunately, is going up every year."

Organizers of the annual Coats for Kids campaign are asking for donations of coats for teenagers and bunting bags for infants.

The Salvation Army is seeking coat donations of all sizes, but those for youth aged nine to 15 are in particularly high demand, Burton says. (Ko Backpacko/Shutterstock)

Of the jackets in stock, Burton said about half are for young children and half are in women's sizes.

It can be challenging to keep coat sizes for youth between nine and 15 years old in stock, Burton said, because children quickly grow out of winter coats.

With limited sizing available at the Salvation Army, Burton said the organization sometimes has to turn people away or refer them to another organization — like the Mission Thrift Store or Gifts from the Heart — that might be able to help them.

The community church in Charlottetown is accepting donations of coats, toys and food until Dec. 24.

"My Christmas present would be if we weren't needed… if everybody had what they needed to live and have a happy life," Burton said.

"But unfortunately we're not there yet, so we will be here to do what we can to help those in need."