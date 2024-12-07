Winter fuel crisis: one million elderly already skipping meals and applications system ‘overwhelmed’

Michael Savage Policy Editor
Campaigners take part in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament against the government's decision to cut the winter fuel allowance.
The row over the government’s decision to slash winter fuel payments is set to be reignited after new evidence revealed that more than 1 million older people are skipping meals because of financial concerns.

The fresh study also suggested that millions are already cutting down on their heating, with warnings about the impact on the NHS. A spike in applications for pension credit, which enables people to receive the winter fuel payments, also means that even some of those who qualify are having to wait up to 12 weeks to receive it because Whitehall has been “overwhelmed” with claims, the Observer has been told.

With Storm Darragh ravaging parts of Britain this weekend, more than 7 million pensioners say they are turning down their heating or reducing the hours they turn it on to help them cope financially.

The research by the Age UK charity also estimates that the figure includes two-thirds of those over 66 living with long-term health conditions.

More than 1 million people aged 66 or over have been skipping meals, according to Age UK’s data. Again, vulnerable groups are seriously affected, with 620,000 pensioners suffering long-term conditions estimated to be missing meals.

Similar numbers were found to be reducing the number of hot meals they had. Four in nine pensioners – about 5.5 million people – said they were worried that they would not be able to heat their home enough this winter. More than 900,000 pensioners with long-term conditions said they were worried about getting into debt.

The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced a huge scaling back of winter fuel payments in July – a measure designed to save £1.4bn and help close a black hole in public spending this year.

Under the new system, only those who qualify for pension credit will receive the allowance.

However, there are now warnings that some of those eligible for the payments will not receive them until the end of the winter because the government is struggling to cope with the number of claims, which are running at about 10,000 a week.

“There are long delays now waiting for pension credit,” said Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s director. “The problem is the whole system has been overwhelmed. I understand they’re about 12 weeks now. Somebody could apply today for pension credit and be eligible, but if you work it out, they’re not going to hear even if they are successful until the back end of the winter.

“It’s really worrying that people with long-term health conditions are going to be badly hit because they are the most vulnerable. That is extremely bad news for the NHS. We could have avoided this. If this disaster has shown anything to the government, us and the public, it is that the idea that all older people are doing fabulously well and are all very affluent is, sadly, not the case.”

Official figures show that the government has received about 150,000 claims for pension credit in the 16 weeks since Reeves’s announcement in July – a 145% increase in claims in the previous 16 weeks.

Officials argued that pensioners will benefit significantly from an increase in the state pension of up to £1,900 this parliament, while 1 million will receive winter fuel payments and more are being signed up for pension credit.

A spokesperson said additional staff have been deployed to deal with the spike in claims, with a 51% increase in cleared claims since the decision to limit the payment was made. They also said many others would benefit from the £150 warm home discount and cold weather payments.

Age UK, meanwhile, has been documenting the concerns being raised by pensioners this winter, receiving testimony from almost 30,000 people.

“We cannot afford to heat the bungalow, which is uninsulated and has damaged double glazing,” said one. “We are just above the limit for any help.”

Another said: “I have ischaemic heart disease and need to keep warm but am too worried about the cost to put my heating on. I keep warm by wrapping up in blankets or going to bed.”

Both the Liberal Democrats and the Tories are attacking the government over its winter fuel decision.

“The government needs to swallow its pride and reverse these reckless cuts that will leave millions of vulnerable people having to choose between heating and eating this winter,” said Steve Darling, the Lib Dem work and pensions spokesperson. “We are reaching the point of no return.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners, with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has seen applications more than double, with over 40,000 more pensioners now receiving pension credit, as well as the winter fuel payment.

“We have deployed additional staff to support processing applications, seeing a 51% increase in the number of cleared claims since the chancellor’s announcement.

“Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount and cold weather payments this winter, while our extension of the household support fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”

