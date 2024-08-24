Winter fuel cut-off could be watered down, suggests Harriet Harman

The winter fuel payment “cut-off point” should be watered down to help pensioners, Baroness Harman has suggested.

People will be “worried” about the Government’s shift in policy, particularly those on a lower income, according to the Labour grandee.

She is the latest senior Labour figure to voice disquiet about the Chancellor’s decision to axe the universal winter fuel payment.

Rachel Reeves announced last month that those who are not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer be eligible for the yearly winter fuel payments of between £100 and £300.

As a result, charities and MPs have warned pensioners will face the biggest energy price increases on record this winter.

Lady Harman, a former deputy Labour leader under the Gordon Brown administration, told Times Radio: “I think that people will be worried about winter fuel payments because the lower your income, the bigger the chunk, the bigger percentage of your income you spend on your fuel.

“And also for pensioners, they are on a fixed income so there is no remedial way they can earn more to offset it.”

Lady Harman, who stood down as an MP at the last election after more than 40 years in the Commons and is now a Labour peer, went on to question whether the Government has “got the cut-off line right”.

She said: “At the moment they are saying only people who qualify for pension credit can get the winter fuel payment. There is a big under-claiming on pension credit because there are hundreds of pages of forms to fill in.”

She added: “It might be that they decide to make a different cut-off point so those discussions might be under way.”

Charities have warned that the decision to scrap winter fuel payments means millions of pensioners will face their worst winter on record following changes to the price cap.

Energy regulator Ofgem announced last week that the price cap would rise by 10pc, so a typical household energy bill will increase to £1,717 a year starting in October – up from £1,568 in July.

Former Labour shadow minister Rachael Maskell has said she is “deeply concerned” about the move and urged the Government to review the decision.

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, a Labour peer, called Ms Reeves’ decision a “terrible blunder” and “critical error”.

A Government spokesman said: “We said we would be honest with the public and, given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, we are taking difficult decisions to fix the foundations of the economy.

“In these circumstances it is right that winter fuel payments are targeted at those in most need.”

He added: “We are absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and giving them the dignity and security they deserve in retirement.

“That’s why through our commitment to protect the triple lock, over 12 million pensioners will see their state pensions increase by almost £1,000 over the next five years.”