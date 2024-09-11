Winter fuel payment latest: Starmer faces PMQs grilling after Labour accused of ‘punishing’ pensioners

Sir Keir Starmer is set to face a grilling in prime minister’s questions after Labour was hit by criticism over cuts to winter fuel payments.

The party is set to launch the renters reform bill in the Commons but the long-waited legislation has been overshadowed by the row.

The party has been accused of punishing pensioners after MPs voted to cut the allowance for millions across the country.

Father of the House and former Tory minister Sir Edward Leigh called Sir Keir’s claims about the previous government’s financial decisions “absolute and complete rubbish”.

A Tory motion aimed at blocking the policy was rejected by MPs on Tuesday with a majority of 120.

The government insisted the proposed changes are needed to fill a £22 billion “black hole” in public finances left behind by previous Conservative governments.

The Winter Fuel Payment was introduced by Tony Blair’s government in 1997 and was expanded to all pensioners in 2000.

The new change will now mean that only those in receipt of pension credit or other certain benefits will continue to receive them.

08:33 , Salma Ouaguira

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has admitted that the UK’s economic challenges are inmense after the latest data revealed no growth in July.

The Office for National Statistics confirmed that GDP flatlined in the wake of Labour’s election victory.

Ms Reeves said she is “under no illusions” about the scale of the task acknowledging that 14 years of economic stagnation cannot be reversed quickly.

She said: “We faced a situation when I became chancellor where there was a £22bn black hole in the public finances this year.

“That meant we had to make difficult decisions – tough decisions – to get a grip of those public finances, so we could bring stability back to the economy.

“These weren’t decisions that I wanted to make, they weren’t decisions that I expected to make, but in the circumstances that we faced it was absolutely right to make sure that our public finances are on a firmer footing.

“Only through doing that do we have the chance to bring stability back to our economy, and start to grow the economy after 14 years.”

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Renters’ rights bill aims to tackle ‘disreputable landlords, says minister

08:30 , Salma Ouaguira

Reforms for renters will seek to “drive out disreputable landlords from the sector”, housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook has said.

The Renters’ Rights Bill to be introduced today will “decisively level the playing field between landlords and tenants”, Mr Pennycook said.

He told LBC that “good landlords have nothing to fear from these reforms” but that landlords will not be able to “arbitrarily evict any tenant with a section 21 notice, including tenants that make complaints about things like damp and mould, rather than fix those problems.”

He said: “We recognise that most landlords provide a good service to their tenants. We want to drive out disreputable landlords from the sector, but good landlords through this Bill will have robust grounds for possession when they need to take their properties back.”

Mr Pennycook said he did not recognise warnings that the changes could prompt landlords to sell their buy-to-let properties and reduce how many rental properties are available.

He said: “If a proportion of over-geared buy-to-let landlords leave and we have more professional private rent providers come in, that will actually, I think, drive some improvements for tenants. We want to see, for example, an increase in the build-to-rent sector where you’ve got professional providers coming in and providing a slightly different offer.”

08:20 , Salma Ouaguira

As Mel Stride becomes the latest candidate to be knocked out of the race to succeed Rishi Sunak, whoever wins this contest, it will only be the beginning of the next phase in the Tories’ civil war, writes Sean O’Grady.

Minister warns fixing Tory ‘mess’ could take a decade

08:07 , Salma Ouaguira

Labour has claimed it will continue to blame the Conservatives for the UK’s economic woes until they have fully “fixed their mess”.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Sky News: “We will stop blaming the previous government when we have fixed their mess.

“And when it comes to that £22 billion in-year black hole when we have put the public finances on a sound footing so that we can have sustainable growth that allows us to invest in public services and improve living standards.”

Asked if it would be more than one five-year term, he added: “I think rebuilding Britain as we were very clear throughout the general election is a long term project. It is at least a 10 year project. It will take time because of the severity of the inheritance that we received.”

Jon Trickett defies Labour to oppose winter fuel payment cuts

07:58 , Salma Ouaguira

Labour Mo Jon Trickett was the only member of his party to vote against cuts to winter fuel payment, breaking ranks as the Tory motion to block the changes was defeated.

In a statement following the vote, Mr Trickett claimed he could not support the reduction “in good conscience” highlighting the impact of the payment.

He said: “That Labour government cut pensioner poverty from 28 per cent to 13 per cent,” contrasting with the current 18 per cent rate after 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Normanton and Hemsworth MP warned that this winter would be “extremely difficult” for his constituents, with the loss of the payment pushing many further into poverty.

“The consequences of pensioner poverty are devastating—it can even be a matter of life and death,” he stressed.

Mr Trickett, an MP since 1996 and former leader of Leeds City Council, criticised the government’s priorities, advocating instead for taxing the wealthiest rather than cutting support for working-class pensioners.

He added: “I will sleep well tonight knowing I voted to defend my constituents.”

Labour Mp Jon Trickett

07:52 , Salma Ouaguira

Sir Keir Starmer has seen off a backbench rebellion over plans to cut the winter fuel allowance but the Government’s majority on the matter fell to 120.

MPs voted 348 to 228 to axe the payment for all but the country’s poorest pensioners, rejecting a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked. The Government’s usual working majority is 167.

The division list has shown Labour MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, Jon Trickett, supported the Conservation motion while no vote was recorded for 53 Labour MPs, although this does not automatically equate to an abstention for each MP as they may have received permission to miss a vote.

The map below shows how your local MP voted for the Conservative motion to keep the universal winter fuel allowance:

Labour stands firm on winter fuel payment cuts, says minister

07:43 , Salma Ouaguira

The government will not water down its policy on scaling back winter fuel payments for pensioners, minister Matthew Pennycook has said.

The housing and planning minister told Sky News: “We’re not going to water down that policy. We think it’s the right decision to make.”

Asked about the government’s decision to award pay increases to public-sector workers while reducing winter fuel support, he said: “What this government has done is implement the recommendations of the independent public sector pay review bodies. Now, unless the opposition in parliament are saying they would have rejected those recommendations out of hand, allowed industrial action to continue, which was extremely costly to the UK economy, they would have faced that same decision.”

Asked about Labour MP Jon Trickett’s comment that he would sleep well after voting against the party’s proposed removal of the winter fuel payment for some pensioners, Mr Pennycook said: “All of us took that decision with an extremely heavy heart.”

Whether Mr Trickett would face any sanctions for voting against his party was a matter for the chief whip, the housing and planning minister said.

Labour minister for housing and planning Matthew Pennycook on Sky News this morning (Sky News)

07:40 , Salma Ouaguira

Labour will give renters the right to have pets and end no-fault evictions as it revives a package of rental reforms abandoned by the Tories.

In a major overhaul of renters rights to be introduced to Parliament today, the government has vowed to “clean up the mess” in the rental market left behind by the Conservatives.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party will abolish Section 21 so-called no-fault evictions, under which tenants can be removed from rented housing when a fixed-term tenancy ends or during a rolling tenancy.

Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full story:

07:30 , Salma Ouaguira

Sir Keir Starmer is set to face tough questions at prime minister’s questions after Labour came under fire for slashing winter fuel payments.

The party has been accused of “punishing” pensioners following a vote to cut the allowance for millions across the country.

Former Conservative minister Sir Edward Leigh blasted Starmer’s criticism of the previous government’s financial decisions, calling them “absolute and complete rubbish”.

On Tuesday, MPs voted down a Tory motion to block the policy, with a majority of 120. Labour defended the cuts, arguing they are necessary to address a £22 billion financial shortfall inherited from prior Conservative governments.

(House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

07:25 , Salma Ouaguira

Legislation including a blanket ban on no-fault evictions will be introduced today, the government has confirmed.

The Renters’ Rights Bill will ensure greater security for renters by creating a “level playing field between tenants and landlords”, the government said.

The previous government pledged to end section 21 evictions, which allow landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice without providing a reason, but concern about its impact on landlords and the courts was set to lead to a delay in implementation.

The Conservatives’ Renters (Reform) Bill then ran out of time to progress through Parliament before the election.

The government said it will go further than previously proposed by banning section 21 evictions for both new and existing tenancies, with research by charity Shelter finding 26,000 households have been evicted through the process since 2019.

The Bill will also extend Awaab’s Law – named after the toddler who died after exposure to mould in his family’s social rented home – to the private sector to ensure all landlords speedily address hazards and make homes safe.

In addition, the Bill would end blanket bans imposed by some landlords on those receiving benefits or with children.

Starmer to lead new Council of Nations and Regions with devolved First Ministers

07:24 , Salma Ouaguira

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will lead a new Council of the Nations and Regions, which will involve the first ministers of the three devolved administrations.

The new body will take the place of joint ministerial councils, which previously operated and brought ministers from Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast together with UK government ministers.

However, Sir Keir claimed that under the Tory government the “prime minister didn’t bother turning up” to such meetings – with the then-Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove often involved in the talks.

Sir Keir pledged his new body would be a “a proper council”, revealing he had spoken about his plans to Scottish First Minister John Swinney when they met in Edinburgh shortly after Labour’s general election victory.

Speaking to Scottish lobby journalists at a briefing in Downing Street, Sir Keir confirmed: “The council of nations and regions, which we promised to set up, we will set up.”

He added: “A proper council, where Scotland is properly represented by the First Minister in a formal setting with me and the other First Ministers, meeting on a regular basis, where we can look at challenges and opportunities together.”

(PA)

The UK economy recorded no growth in July

07:16 , Salma Ouaguira

Official figures have revealed there was no growth in the UK economy in July.

It comes after a month of no growth at all in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists had been expecting GDP to edge up by 0.1% in the month, according to a consensus provided by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The latest data comes after the economy continued its recovery from recession at the end of last year, with growth of 0.6% between April and June.

Responding to the latest figures, chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “I am under no illusion about the scale of the challenge we face and I will be honest with the British people that change will not happen overnight.

“Two quarters of positive economic growth does not make up for fourteen years of stagnation.

“That is why we are taking the long-term decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy.”