What is the winter fuel payment? As Labour set for revolt over allowance cuts

Winter fuel payment and the discussions around who receives it may likely be an ongoing topic for the Labour Party as they gear up for difficult conversations this week.

PM Keir Starmer could see a potential defeat during the Labour conference as trade unions prepare a vote to condemn the planned cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

Major trade unions are lining up to back a motion to reverse the decision, led by unions Unite and the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

They are expected to force a debate and vote at the Labour Conference later this week to condemn the decision to means test the winter fuel allowance, only allowing the poorest pensioners to get the benefit.

Unions Unison and the GMB are understood to be likely to back a motion if a form of words can be agreed.

It is not known when the vote will be held and although the unions have no binding powers, the move would cast a difficult shadow moving forward for Labour to go ahead with the policy.

Since 1997, older people in need have benefitted from an extra cash sum to help them keep warm during the winter months. With bills soaring and the colder front already here, this may be a lifesaver for many vulnerable people across the UK.

Recent proposed cuts, which would remove the winter fuel payment this winter, are expected to impact around 10 million pensioners in the UK.

Senior Labour politicians have maintained that the freeze, which will be enabled through means testing, was necessary to fill a funding black hole left behind by the Tories. Reports suggest this will save the country around £1.3 billion.

The country’s most vulnerable pensioners will still receive the credit, worth up to £300.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, argue that the unpopular proposals are required to turn around Britain's economy.

Here’s what you need to know about the winter fuel payment.

What is the winter fuel payment?

It is a tax-free annual payment the Government provides to help older people with their heating costs during the winter.

The payments were previously a universal benefit for all pensioners until this year’s mean-testing move.

Who is eligible for winter fuel payment?

The amount you receive depends on your age and living situation. For example:

If you live alone and were born between September 23, 1944, and September 22, 1958, you will receive £200.

If you live alone and were born before September 23, 1944, you will receive £300.

If you live with someone who qualifies, the payment may be split between you.

From 2024, only pensioners receiving other benefits such as universal credit or pension credit will qualify for the winter fuel payment.

Many have argued that pensioners only receive pension credit if their annual income is below £11,336.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said restricting the winter fuel payment to those on pension credit was “reckless and wrong” and “spells disaster for pensioners on low and modest incomes”.

Age UK said it would fight the decision and have launched a petition.

Cutting the Winter Fuel Payment is the wrong policy decision and will leave millions of older people struggling this winter.



Scotland no longer provides the universal winter fuel payment for all pensioners.

Instead, the Scottish Government has introduced the winter heating payment, an annual allowance of £58.75 for those receiving certain benefits.

When will eligible people receive their winter fuel payment?

The Government website says most payments are made automatically in November or December.

You’ll get a letter telling you:

how much you’ll get

the bank account it will be paid into — usually the same one as your pension credit or other benefits.

If you do not get a letter or the money has not been paid into your account by January 29, 2025, contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

How to apply if you think you should be eligible for the winter fuel payment

If you think you should be eligible for the winter fuel payment but haven’t received it automatically, you can apply by following these steps:

Check eligibility: Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria mentioned above. Gather information: Have your National Insurance number, bank or building society details, and the date you were married or entered into a civil partnership (if applicable) ready. Apply by phone or post: By phone: Call the Winter Fuel Payment Centre. The phone number can be found on the UK Government website. By post: Download the claim form from the UK Government website, fill it out, and send it to the address provided on the form. Submit your claim: Make sure to submit your claim by the deadline, usually around the end of March for that winter season.

Charities such as Citizens Advice or Age UK can advise if you need help completing the form.

When was the winter fuel allowance introduced?

The Labour government of Tony Blair introduced the payment in 1997 to tackle fuel poverty among older people. The goal was to provide financial support to help pensioners with the costs of heating their homes during the cold winter months.

The payment was £20 (or £50 for those in receipt of means-tested benefits).