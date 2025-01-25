Winter hasn't been so kind to Ontario's snowbelt regions so far

Winter hasn't been so kind to Ontario's snowbelt regions so far

Depending on who you ask in Ontario, it's either been an oddly quiet winter so far, aside from the recent cold snap, or there has been so much snowfall that the banks piled up along the streets are being measured in feet now.

While the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has skimmed by with a few small-scale snowfall occurrences, with not even one event to drop more than 10 centimetres at a time on the city of Toronto, it's quite the different story when you head farther west and north of the region.

Ontario's snowbelt regions around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay have been particularly hit hard with lake-effect snow squall events this winter, seemingly never-ending since the first wallop in the final days of November 2024.

Locales such as Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Orillia, Barrie, Kincardine and Owen Sound are just several of the communities that have reported hefty totals from multiple lake-effect snowfall events through this winter so far.

Nathan Howes: Orillia, Ontario, snow squall, snowstorm, storm, snowfall, winter driving. Jan. 2, 2025

Jan. 2, 2025 snow squall iN Orillia, Ont. (Nathan Howes/The Weather Network)

The first occurrence in the 2024-25 lake-effect snow squall season took a toll on Gravenhurst and Bracebridge, especially. The multi-day event, which dumped more than 100 cm of snow on Echo Bay, brought road closures, collisions and power outages to a good portion of cottage country. As a result, the Town of Gravenhurst declared a state of emergency, lasting for several days, and activated the town’s virtual Emergency Operations Centre.

And earlier this month, a lake-effect snowfall event in Barrie, Ont., prompted the city to declare a significant weather event, impacting travel and services throughout the municipality. That particular multi-day affair saw at least 73.6 cm of snow pile up in Phelpston, northwest of Barrie, with more than 63 cm accumulate in Markdale.

Mark Robinson, Storm Hunter and meteorologist at The Weather Network, visited Bruce County recently to see how deep the snowpack is.

OPP say Highway 21 is closed from #Amberley to #Kincardine due to high winds, blowing snow and poor to no visibility. Highway 9 closed from #Walkerton to #Kincardine pic.twitter.com/niICDnaghn — Bayshore News (@NewsBayshore) January 20, 2025

One of those he spoke to was Mike Walsh, a Kincardine resident who said local folks used to see snow accumulations like this "all the time, but now they call it a high winter."

"You see the lake, it's frozen over. So, what happens is when it gets really, really cold like this, this is what happens. But, we're used to it up here," said Walsh.

More snow for the squall-hit regions

Guess what? We have even more snowfall on the way for the squall-plagued regions this weekend as the lake-effect machine revs up once more. Snow squall watches and warnings are in place.

Starting Saturday evening, bands of lake-effect snow will come to fruition and become more organized, bringing as much as 25 centimetres of additional accumulation to already hard-hit areas like Gravenhurst, Thornbury and Owen Sound.

Ontario snowfall map through Sunday

The snow will persist through Sunday morning, with the heaviest impacts expected to be felt along highways 11 and 400, particularly between Barrie and Bracebridge.

Be sure to check road conditions first, and allow extra time for travel if you’re heading out, if you’re able to get out of your driveway in the first place.

When can we expect the lake-effect machine to shut down?

With that said, folks living near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will all want to know one thing: When can we expect to see the end of the lake-effect snow squalls?

There is some good news to report on that front with the Great Lakes seeing a noticeable jump in ice coverage from the recent cold snap.

As of Friday, Jan. 24, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 24.8 per cent of the Great Lakes were covered by ice. The region’s normal ice coverage is about 24 per cent by this point in January.

The recent cold spell led to a dramatic increase in ice coverage across the Great Lakes this week. https://t.co/KZH675Nmwm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 24, 2025

That news isn't quite enough for the snowbelts to say goodbye to lake-effect machine, yet, but we are moving closer to the day when areas around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will be able bid adieu until the late fall sometime.

Below is just a selection of some of the visuals that from the snow squall events that have been posted to social media thus far.

📍Gravenhurst, Ontario Dec 1st, 5’5” human for perspective



There are cars under the snow pic.twitter.com/aZYXnMToOW — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) December 2, 2024

Gravenhurst, Ontario been walloped by more than 140 cm of snow. State of emergency declared.



Karen Traycheff says on Facebook she has been without power since Thursday night & she posted this picture. pic.twitter.com/Q2k5r2TeuI — Simon Dingley Media (@SimonDingleyTV) December 1, 2024

Getting absolutely walloped with snow in Priceville (Grey County). Still more coming! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/ezIVFHcolf — Alex Glista 🇨🇦 (@AlexanderGlista) January 4, 2025

Potent snow squall pushed through Orillia around 1 p.m. Taken on Highway 12, near the Highway 11 southbound and northbound ramps. #ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/7qSy32sPQ1 — Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan) January 2, 2025

With files from Lauren O'Neil, video journalist and lead at The Weather Network, and Mark Robinson, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

