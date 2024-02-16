Winter increases your blood pressure, what you can do to stay healthy

Research indicates that blood pressure tends to be higher in winter than in summer. The exact cause of this phenomenon remains unclear, but a few studies propose that cold temperatures may cause blood vessels to constrict, requiring increased pressure for blood flow.

Another theory suggests that reduced sweating during colder months may lead to higher salt levels, which in turn can contribute to elevated blood pressure.

Regardless of the underlying cause, we have compiled some practical suggestions to help you lower your blood pressure during the winter season. Watch the video above for some helpful tips.

(Thumbnail courtesy of Andranik Hakobyan/Getty Images | Creative #: 1353417359)