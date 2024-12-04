Winter keeps grinding through Midwest, Northeast: Blizzard conditions possible

The next wave of lake-effect snow was crashing across parts of the nation's northern tier Wednesday as the rolling line of storms extended into a seventh day with snow totals stretching beyond 5 feet in some areas.

Heavy "lake-enhanced" snow was forecast downwind from Lakes Erie and Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said in an update, adding that heavy snow was also expected over parts of Northern New England. The high winds could bring blizzard conditions to some areas.

In Erie, Pennsylvania, where bands of snow have already pounded the region with up to 5 feet of snow, another 2 feet was possible through Friday, the weather service said. In Watertown, N.Y., which has been similarly snowed under in recent days, the outlook was a bit better − up to 10 inches of additional snow were in the forecast.

Parts of Michigan, where an additional foot or more of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours, could see another 6 inches or more.

Winter storm updates: Lake-effect snow won't stop soon; 5 feet of snow in a week

Developments:

∎ The biting cold that has gripped much of the Midwest and Northeast was being fueld by a new surge of arctic air. However, forecasters said the front would swing through at a much faster pace than the cold wave that lingered for much of the extended Thanksgiving weekend and into the start of this week. Warmer temperatures should begin breaking through this weekend.

∎ The cold air will slide east and south. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average over parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast, the weather service warned. But a warm-up is forecast for early next week.

Charles DeJesus, soldier in charge of the Salvation Army's Erie Temple Corps, shovels the stoop of an Erie resident in the city's Little Italy neighborhood on Dec. 3, 2024.

Schools closed for days across much of region

The snow has caused multiple days of school closing across the region. Students and parents in dozens of districts have been watching for daily notifications as teachers and adminstrators attempt to squeeze in school days when possible. In Erie, all public schools were closed and education halted Wednesday "as municipal street crews continue to clear roads. Wednesday will not be a flexible instruction day; there will be no in-person or virtual instruction."

Texas girds for power grid overload

The blasts of extreme cold forecast for Texas this winter could test the state's electric grid in early 2025 similar to four years ago, the grid operator's chief meteorologist said Tuesday. Storm Uri caused blackouts to millions of homes and businesses in Texas and was blamed for at least 240 deaths. Uri's impact prompted Texas to begin overhauling its grid to increase reliability.

Chris Coleman, chief meteorologist at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, cited ocean and atmospheric patterns similar to early 2021. Coleman said the current weather pattern "supports something like a Uri this winter."

Spikes in cold weather are increasing in Texas, but average winter temperatures are generally warmer, Coleman said. Last winter was the state's 11th warmest since 1895, National Weather Service data.

