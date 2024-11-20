Winter mode on full blast with another major snow taking aim at the Prairies

There will barely be any breathing room as back-to-back storm systems will continue to bring full-fledged winter weather to much of the Prairies this week.

After heavy, blowing snow made a mess of the region through Wednesday, another widespread significant snowfall takes aim at the southern and central Prairies this weekend.

While there is still some uncertainty with exact locations and snowfall amounts, any precipitation that does fall with this next storm system will definitely be snow. That's as temperatures take a fast and steady tumble well into the negative territory.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates, and stay alert to all of the weather watches and warnings in your area. It's been quite a sluggish start to the season so far, so winter driving likely won't be at the top of everyone's minds.

This weekend:

Baron - Saturday pressure pattern for the Prairies - Nov20

Another system will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest to end this week, bringing in moisture and energy for a low to form lee of the Rockies in Montana. While the system will develop on Saturday, some moisture will spill over the Rockies on Friday, and that could bring some flurries before the storm arrives.

The relatively weak low will remain stateside this time around, but that won't prevent the southern Prairies from receiving another hefty bout of snow.

Baron- Prairie Saturday precipitation - Nov20

With the system still yet to develop, there's some uncertainty with exact locations and snowfall totals, but so far the greatest confidence hovers over southern and central Saskatchewan.

Major cities like Calgary and Winnipeg are at risk of some impactful snowfall, as well, so it'll be something to watch as the weekend event draws nearer.

Baron - Prairie snowfall outlook this weekend - Nov 20

One thing is for certain, however, and that's any precipitation that falls will be snow.

Temperatures have fallen in the wake of the mid-week storm, and are expected to trend colder across the region during the rest of November. For western parts of the region, daytimes will be quite frigid for this weekend and into next week.

Baron - Prairie Saturday temperatures - Nov20

Road closures and reduced visibilities will be main threats through the weekend once again, as well as additional issues with heavy snow possibly impacting the power grid. Be sure to charge devices ahead of time, and have a storm plan in place.

