This Winter’s Most Practical Accessories Will Make You Feel Warm and Fuzzy

Madeline Fass
1 / 19

This Winter’s Most Practical Accessories Will Make You Feel Warm and Fuzzy

That shearling coat you love? It comes in accessory form, too. Here, we found the season’s coziest shearling bags and shoes—your extremities will thank you.

We already know shearling makes a great coat. It’s fuzzy, thick, and keeps you incredibly toasty—all while lending a cozy edge to your look. Before there were leather puffers and colorful faux furs, there was Acne Studios’ cult-favorite shearling motorcycle jacket, Coach’s patchwork shearling coats, and passed-down versions from grandparents, if you were lucky. This season, designers are using shearling in other ways, too—even on bags and shoes. Because why should all of that fluff and warmth be restricted to your outerwear?

At Chanel and Moschino, we saw plush shearling totes, while myriad other runways had fuzz-covered boots, loafers, and heels. Whether it was a literal take on the Ugg boot—we’re looking at you, R13 and Y/Project!—or just a touch of teddy bear wool at Tod’s and Prabal Gurung, it’s safe to say shearling is one of the season’s most practical (and comfiest!) trends. Stay warm in the 18 wonderfully woolly accessories below—your extremities will thank you.

Coach C143 sneakers, $225, coach.com
Photo: Courtesy of coach.com
Mansur Gavriel mini shearling bucket bag, $595, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Sigerson Morrison Isla boots, $450, zappos.com
Photo: Courtesy of zappos.com
Trademark cooper cage genuine shearling tote, $359, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Tod’s Gommino driving shoes, $338, farfetch.com
Photo: Courtesy of farfetch.com
Neely & Chloe ice bucket bag, $238, anthropologie.com
Photo: Courtesy of anthropologie.com
Vince Adler shearling-lined platform mules, $250, nordstrom.com
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com
ATP Atelier Montalcino fur vacchetta bag, $399, atpatelier.com
Photo: Courtesy of atpatelier.com
Laurence Dacade shearling boots, $970, shopbop.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopbop.com
The Row shearling belt bag, $1,711, mytheresa.com
Photo: Courtesy of mytheresa.com
Suecomma Bonnie faux shearling ankle boots, $278, luisaviaroma.com
Photo: Courtesy of uisaviaroma.com
Brother Vellies mini island bag, $498, shopbop.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopbop.com
Charles & Keith furry strap-detail calf boots, $69, charleskeith.com
Photo: Courtesy of charleskeith.com
Danse Lente shearling mini Lorna bag, $520, modaoperandi.com
Photo: Courtesy of modaoperandi.com
Daniella Shevel cozy ex-boyfriend boots, $465, daniellashevel.com
Photo: Courtesy of daniellashevel.com
Max Mara reversible suede and shearling bag, $1,575, luisaviaroma.com
Photo: Courtesy of luisaviaroma.com
Mari Giudicelli mules, $589, shopbop.com
Photo: Courtesy of shopbop.com
Kate Spade Byrdie bag with shearling flap, $456, katespade.com
Photo: Courtesy of katespade.com
See the videos.