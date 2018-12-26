Winter skiing holidays: how to get ski fit and avoid an injury

From Vail in the US to Val d’Isere in France, winter sports holidays are all the rage. And with more older people now hitting the slopes, there has been an inevitable rise in snow sport-related injuries.

The knee joint is especially vulnerable – accounting for 30% of all skiing injuries. The most common knee injury is to the anterior cruciate ligament – known as the “ACL”. Skiing injury is the third most common cause of an ACL injury in Britain, after football and rugby. Most skiers suffering an ACL injury will require surgery followed by many months of rehabilitation. So the impact of an ACL injury should not be underestimated.

The majority of injuries in the novice skier occur as a result of a fall. In the more experienced skier, it’s most likely to happen when landing from a jump. But the good news is there are steps you can take to condition your body in readiness for your winter sports holiday – which will help to reduce your risk of knee injury.

Here’s our guide to getting ski ready. And although strength and conditioning feature heavily, it’s also important to think about cardiovascular fitness before you hit the slopes – as many injuries occur as a result of fatigue.

Things to do before you go

You should aim to start these exercises before the trip – ideally at least six weeks prior to skiing. All of the below exercises should be attempted for a minute initially with the aim to increase as you improve.

Balance

With any snow sport good balance is essential with particular focus on dynamic balance so the ability to stay upright while on the move. Standing on one leg, reach for the points of an imaginary clock face. Swap legs and do it again.

Lateral jumps

This exercise conditions the body to absorb shock, particularly useful in landing with an emphasis on a lateral direction weight shift. You should bend your knees to lower yourself into a squatting position. Keep your weight evenly distributed through both of your feet. Maintain a straight spine and a flat back. Avoid arching or curving your back and losing form while you jump to the side and then back again.

Parallel rotation jumps

Story continues