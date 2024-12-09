Winter Skincare Tips

Latest Stories
'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville says doctors believe she has a parasite that 'jumps' around her face. What are face mites?
The 52-year-old reality star said she's spent "almost every dollar" trying to find the cause of her health issues.
- BuzzFeed
You Might Be Missing These 5 Major Warning Signs Of Sleep Apnea Without Noticing
Wake up and pay attention to these red flags — even if you don’t snore.
- CNN
Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups
Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.
- BuzzFeed
18 "Minor" Symptoms That People Nearly Didn't See A Doctor For — And Could've Killed Them Otherwise
"I think of this doctor often often. I know he could have taken what I was saying at face value and sent me to see a therapist. Instead, he read something between the lines of what I was telling him."
- CBC
Canadians with cancer spend an average $33K out of pocket for medical care: report
During her cancer treatment, Vanessa Percoco felt forced to choose between paying to feel better or making rent.Percoco, 33, of Laval, Que., worked in special education and had just started on a short contract working with Grade 3 students with special needs. A diagnosis of advanced colorectal cancer in 2022 put those plans on hold.During more than two years of treatment, which included surgery to remove part of the colon as well as 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Percoco paid more than $4,000 out of
- CBC
Ontario reporting high amount of walking pneumonia, whooping cough cases
According to recent data from Public Health Ontario, there are a rising number of cases for both walking pneumonia and whooping cough. CBC’s Shannon Martin speaks to Jeffrey Pernica, a pediatric infectious disease physician at McMaster Children's Hospital to learn more.
- People
Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Opens Up About Struggles with Lupus and Depression: 'I Was in a Dark, Deep Space'
"I was in a mental facility because I tried to commit suicide in 2021," Cori said in the premiere episode of the E! docuseries 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story'
- United Press International
Avid use of sweetened beverages increases cardiovascular disease risk, study finds
Drinking sweetened beverages can increase cardiovascular disease risk, but occasionally savoring sugary refreshments doesn't have the same effect, a new study has found.
- USA TODAY
Ham is the centerpiece of many holiday meals. Is it good for you?
Are there risks to eating ham? Here's what an expert needs you to know.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Still Only Has 'Concepts of a Plan' for Health Care
Donald Trump promised in September he had “concepts of a plan” to deal with health care. Three months and a successful election later, that’s still all he has. Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he had “concepts of a plan that would be better” than Obamacare, though he offered few specifics on what they would look like. Instead, he tried to take credit for the law’s resilience. “We have the biggest health care companies looking at it,” Trump said in the interview released Sun
- GOBankingRates
How Trump’s Nominee Dr. Oz Might Affect the Cost of Your Medicare or Medicaid Benefits
President-elect Donald Trump hasn't taken office yet but he's been busy laying out his proposed cabinet choices, some of which are turning heads. Find Out: How President-Elect Trump's Win Could Impact...
- CBC
A look at Michael Garron Hospital's new pediatric outpatient centre
Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital is celebrating the grand opening of its new paediatric facility. The Child and Youth Centre is home to more than 20 clinics, including one that's midwife led. CBC’s Britnei Bilhete has the details.
- The Canadian Press
How should the opioid settlements be spent? Those hit hardest often don’t have a say
People with substance use disorder across the country are not getting a formal say in how most of the approximately $50 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement money is being used to stem the crisis, a new analysis found.
- CBC
How to wade through the onslaught of influencer diet advice
It can be overwhelming — scary, even — to sift through all of the diet advice online these days. And some of it is misinformation. Dr. Joss Reimer, president of the Canadian Medical Association, and registered dietician Ken Mulloch joined CBC Radio's Blue Sky to offer tips on how to make sense of it all.
- Yahoo Life UK
From sugary drinks to sausages, the food and drink you should avoid completely
While the occasional treat is great, there are some types of food and drink that simply aren't worth it.
- HuffPost Life
6 Things You Should Do At Night If You Want To Be Happier In The Morning
These small changes in the evening will help boost your mood the next day.
- Women's Health
Trainers Say Walking This Way Amps Up The Burn Fast
Exercise scientists break down proper power walking form, tips to get the most cardiorespiratory benefits out of the exercise, and more.
- USA TODAY
A broken sleep schedule can be detrimental to your health. Catch some z's with these tips.
Getting a good night's sleep is so important, but some people struggle with ruined sleep schedules. Here's how you can fix your sleep routine.
- The Canadian Press
Some cancer patients may forgo care due to high treatment-related costs: report
Since Natalie Lipschultz was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2019, she estimates the illness has cost her more than $20,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.
- PA Media: UK News
Disability rights campaigner thanks Colin Farrell for giving her voice in US
Cara Darmody’s father said she felt like Cinderella for the night at an event in Chicago.