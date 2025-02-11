Winter Storm Brings Snowfall to Southern Maryland

A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to southern Maryland on Tuesday, February 11, prompting officials to issue a snow emergency plan due to hazardous road conditions.

Footage filmed and posted to X by user @charlcies shows heavy snowfall in Calvert County, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon at around 4 pm. “It’s been snowing since 2 pm and still going here in Calvert County!” read the post.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to remain in effect in the area until Wednesday morning, with snow accumulations between four to seven inches forecast. Credit: @charlcies via Storyful