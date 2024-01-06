Winter storm could create hazardous travel in Kansas City Monday and Tuesday

Anyone making commutes Monday morning and evening could run into wintry weather and hazardous road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch as it monitors a storm system headed for Kansas City early next week. Impacts of the storm could make travel difficult, the weather service said, with chances of patchy blowing snow that could reduce visibility.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

According to NWS, it is expected to affect portions of east-central and northeast Kansas, and central, west-central, north-central, northeast and west-central regions of Missouri.

It’s the second and possibly more severe of two winter storm systems that made their way into Kansas City in early January. Early next week there is a chance of heavy snow accumulation with three to six inches possible and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, Amtrak announced it would be operating on a modified schedule in light of the winter storm. It canceled its Monday and Tuesday service between St. Louis and Kansas City, among other lines, for the safety of employees and customers.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.

Dry conditions are expected to remain Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near normal, or 38 degrees this time of year.

Heading into next week, the National Weather Service advises people to monitor conditions if they plan to travel.