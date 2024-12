A winter storm system impacted parts of northern Utah on Sunday, December 15, creating treacherous conditions in the region.

The storm was expected to bring six to 12 inches of snowfall, with locally higher amounts in favored terrain, according to weather officials.

Video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows vehicles navigate snow and slush-covered roads in Cottonwood Canyons on Sunday. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful