Snow and wind walloped the eastern Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, January 11, footage shows.

Video taken by Mark Gray shows brutal winter conditions in Bonavista, a town on the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.

“I always think on days like this how much I’d love for our thousands of summer tourists to experience this as well!” he wrote on X. Credit: Mark Gray via Storyful

