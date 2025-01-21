Winter storm live: Warnings issued across Gulf Coast as ‘historic’ storm pummels area with ice and snow

A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.

A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.

More than 3,500 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.

The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.

“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.

The storm has left more than 46,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.

Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.

The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.

Winter Storm Enzo bears down on the Gulf Coast

Thousands of flights are canceled and tens of thousands of Texas customers are without power

Houston police warn residents to stay off snowy roads

Dozens of locations have ice on roads around Houston as bus and rail lines are suspended

Southeast Texas sees up to four inches of snow

Galveston County emergency officials say Galveston Island saw gusts up to 50mph last night

16:38 , Julia Musto

Roadway Update:

Bridges and Overpasses are iced over, crews are continuously treating where necessary. Avoid driving today, conditions on the roadways are dangerous.



Expect a Hard Freeze tonight.



Follow along here for more updates. Stay Safe, Stay Warm, Stay Informed — Galveston County OEM (@galvcountyoem) January 21, 2025

Southeast Texas sees up to four inches of snow

16:35 , Julia Musto

A person uses cross-country skis on Tuesday as he walks through a snow covered hill at Houston’s Herman Park in Texas. Snowy weather brought many outdoors (AP)

Southeast Texas saw as many as four inches of snow by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Houston forecasters.

The local National Weather Service said it had measured approximately 2 inches at its office.

Here's the current snow totals for SE Texas as of 10 AM. These are estimated from automated weather stations and airport observers. We've measured ~2" here at our office too. If you've measured more snow in any given spot, send us those reports! #TXwx #HOUwx #Houston pic.twitter.com/GACw33Xv8D — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 21, 2025

Harris County sheriff's office rescues babies suffering from cold-related injuries

16:28 , Julia Musto

This morning, @HCSOTexas received a 911 call located at 12062 Veterans Memorial Drive. The caller reported an adult female and two babies were laying on the sidewalk. Deputies responded and determined the babies were 2.months old and 1 year old.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/gelXR9Ekyh — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 21, 2025

Dozens of locations have ice on roads around Houston as bus and rail lines are suspended

16:24 , Julia Musto

An SUV drives along a snow-covered road Tuesday during an icy winter storm in Galveston, Texas. Officials warned residents to be mindful of ice on the roads (AP)

More than 55 locations were found to have ice on the roads, according to a traffic map from the city’s transportation department.

56 locations with ice on the roadway. Stay off the roads! https://t.co/yGcxe08AsX — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) January 21, 2025

The inclement weather also resulted in the suspension of all METRO Houston bus services on Tuesday. Rail lines were also suspended or operating on modified routes.

• METROLift is providing only life-sustaining trips.

• Bus and Park & Ride are not operating.

• HOV Lanes are closed.

• Customer service is operational from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call or text: 713-635-4000.

Sign up for alerts and check for updates: https://t.co/zBmZpSISeY (2/2) — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) January 21, 2025

Houston fire officials advise residents to be aware of sources of carbon monoxide after dozens of calls related to sickness

16:19 , Julia Musto

With freezing temperatures across Houston, be aware of carbon monoxide (CO) sources in your home. Symptoms of CO poisoning can include headache, nausea, shortness of breath, and vomiting. If you suspect CO poisoning or a leak in your home, dial 911. #COSafety #COAwareness pic.twitter.com/uG6EgObcKr — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 21, 2025

We’ve seen more than 60 calls for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide sickness today. Our @HFDChiefMunoz urges Houstonians to stay safe and stay off the roads during this arctic blast. pic.twitter.com/ofSEWFmfsy — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 20, 2025

Houston police warn residents to stay off snowy roads

16:16 , Julia Musto

🚨❄️ Snow continues to fall, creating dangerous and unsafe driving conditions. If possible, avoid traveling and stay off the roads.



🏠 Stay home. Stay safe. Stay warm. 💙#houwx#HouNews pic.twitter.com/4LgBVChvL0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2025

A rare and dangerous winter storm is bearing down on the Gulf Coast and Southeast

16:14 , Julia Musto

People take a walk in a Houston, Texas, neighborhood on Tuesday. Winter weather brought multiple travel hazards to the region (AP)

A rare and dangerous winter storm is bearing down on Texas and the Gulf Coast this week, bringing dangerous travel conditions and power outages for tens of thousands of customers.

As of mid-morning, more than 3,500 cancelations and delays were reported at airports across the country, with hundreds in Houston and New Orleans, according to tracker FlightAware.

And, some 46,000 Texas customers were left without power, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US, amid the bitter cold.