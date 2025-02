Satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed a winter storm traveling across the United States this week.

The footage showed the storm from the evening of Wednesday, February 5, through the afternoon of Thursday, February 6.

“A winter storm continues to push eastward through the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic,” CIRA wrote on X. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful