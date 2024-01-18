Winter Storm Ramps up Snow Levels in Pacific North West
A winter storm brought heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions to Washington state on Wednesday, January 17.
Footage filmed by Margie Garcia shows ongoing snowfall in an already whitened out Leavenworth.
The National Weather Service announced that one to two feet of snow were expected through Friday, January 19, across the Cascades and Northern Rockies, making for dangerous travel conditions through the mountains. Credit: Margie Garcia via Storyful
