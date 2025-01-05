Winter storm slams Cincinnati area, bringing significant travel impacts

Sky News

A 22-year-old Spanish tourist has died after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand. Student Blanca Ojanguren Garcia had been visiting the island of Yao Yai in southwestern Thailand with her boyfriend when the attack took place, according to local media reports. The couple had been bathing one of the elephants when Ms Garcia passed in front of it and it gored her with its tusk, a worker at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre told EFE.