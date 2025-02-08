Winter storm targets Newfoundland with potential blizzard conditions

A significant winter storm is targeting Newfoundland for the end of the weekend with notable snowfall amounts and possible blizzard conditions for some areas.

Winter storm watches, including for St. John’s, and special weather statements are in effect for Newfoundland, ahead of this system’s arrival.

Travel will more than likely become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Newfoundland pressure tracker Feb. 10

Similar storms in the past have caused school closures and cancellations of scheduled activities, disruptions to public services, power outages. and interruptions and delays to road, air and maritime transportation

Be sure to keep up-to-date on your local weather alerts and highway conditions before heading out this weekend.

Sunday: Strong storm threatens Newfoundland

We’ll start the weekend with some bands of sea-effect snow blowing across the Atlantic provinces through the day Saturday. Heavy snowfall rates and wind gusts over 50 km/h will lead to locally difficult travel conditions, especially in western Newfoundland, on the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas, and Cape Breton.

The main event arrives during the day Sunday.

Atlantic Canada precipitation timing Sunday afternoon

A low-pressure system expected to develop off the U.S. Eastern Seaboard will bring some disruptive conditions to parts of Atlantic Canada through this weekend.

Snow will begin across the Maritimes on Sunday morning and ease through the evening hours. The heaviest snow should remain offshore, bringing general totals of 5-10 cm to portions of Nova Scotia by the end of the day.

Newfoundland precipitation timing Sunday night 11 p.m.

Our storm will begin to ramp up in a hurry as it passes the Maritimes and makes its way toward southeastern Newfoundland. The storm’s rapid intensification will likely meet weather bomb criteria as it tracks south of the Avalon Peninsula.

The system’s swift strengthening will allow wind gusts to reach 80-100 km/h across southeastern Newfoundland.

Newfoundland wind gusts Monday morning

Snow will pick up across eastern sections of Newfoundland through Sunday afternoon, peaking into Sunday night before tapering to flurries by Monday morning. Snowfall rates could reach 3 to 5 cm per hour at the peak of the storm.

The combination of heavy snow and high winds could lead to blizzard conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning for St. John’s and the surrounding regions.

Atlantic snowfall Sunday through Monday morning

“If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its winter storm watch for St. John’s.

Overall, the Avalon Peninsula can expect 20-35 cm of snow from this system, with blowing and drifting likely as a result of the strong winds. Folks on the Burin Peninsula are likely in line for 15-30 cm of snow by the end of the storm Monday morning.

