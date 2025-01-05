Winter storm threatens 27 states as heavy snow, crippling ice create travel chaos, power outages

The first significant winter storm of the year is endangering a 2,100-mile swath of the U.s. from the Northwest and Plains through the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and East Coast, bringing a multitude of life-threatening hazards across major metropolitan areas, including heavy snow, blizzard conditions and crippling ice accretions that have led to power outages and chaos on the roads.

The potent system worked its way through the northern Rockies and central Plains during the first half of the weekend, hours after slamming the West Coast and even spawning the first tornado of the year in California.

Freezing drizzle arrived in the Wichita, Kansas, area on Saturday morning, turning roadways into sheets of ice and giving a preview of the headaches that loomed as the storm gained strength and moved off to the east.

"We cannot stress this enough, law enforcement is working many, many accidents across metro Wichita," the National Weather Service office in Wichita pleaded on X. "Please stay home!"

NWS Wichita on a post on X on Jan. 4, 2025: "9:25 AM: Here is an example of what we are dealing with folks! An 18-wheeler sliding sidewards! STAY HOME!"

Troopers worked to shut down parts of Interstate 70 in Kansas due to numerous crashes, which put a strain on resources.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said I-70 was reopened in north-central Kansas in Ellsworth, Lincoln, Saline, Dickinson and Geary counties on Sunday morning.

"Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution and drive prepared," officials said on X. "Give crews room to work safely."

Travel chaos was also reported in Missouri, where the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said that since Saturday afternoon, troopers have responded to nearly 670 calls for service and 176 crashes.

More than 60 million people were placed under winter weather alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings, with major impacts expected between interstates 50 and 70.

Dozens of counties in Kansas and Missouri are under Blizzard Warnings on Sunday due to poor visibility dropping to less than a quarter-mile and blowing snow.

Salina and Wichita were both included in the alerts, where winds gusting upwards of 50 mph are possible through Monday morning.

It’s also the first time in several years that the Wichita and Kansas City metros were placed under a Blizzard Warning.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka, Kansas, shared a video recorded early Sunday morning showing the blizzard conditions in the Topeka area.

Forecasters said those conditions were expected to persist on Sunday, making travel nearly impossible.

There have even been several reports of thundersnow, with FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith getting a firsthand look at bright lightning and rumbling thunder during one of her live reports on Sunday morning.

South of the heavy band of snow, ice is expected to be problematic and could accumulate to nearly an inch from southern Missouri through Kentucky and into West Virginia. The heavy glaze will likely lead to power outages, and due to the nature of the terrain, outages could last for an extended period.

The treacherous conditions also led to a serious crash involving a Kentucky State Police trooper on Sunday afternoon. According to state police, a trooper was hit on Interstate 65 in Warren County and was being treated at a local hospital for injuries described as non-life threatening.

This image shows a Kentucky State Police vehicle that was hit on Interstate 65 in Warren County on Sunday.

"This is why we are asking you to stay home and avoid travel," Kentucky State Police said on X.

According to PowerOutage.US, tens of thousands of utility customers were already without power across Kansas and Missouri as of Sunday afternoon.

Arctic air following the winter storm will keep a large part of the northern tier of the country below freezing for several days, causing additional hardships for those unprepared for the winter wallop.

In preparation for the event, governors in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia declared states of emergency. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness in advance of the winter storm.

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency and requested residents to clear their vehicles from snow emergency routes.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated at 7 a.m. Sunday to coordinate the state's response to the incoming storm.

"This activation brings additional subject matter experts from other state agencies and external partners into one location to facilitate an effective, direct and coordinated response to the winter storm impacting the state," officials said in a statement.

In addition, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb activated highway assistance teams from the Indiana National Guard to respond to some areas expecting dangerous road conditions.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals through Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Snowfall totals are expected to approach a foot for communities in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio and parts of West Virginia – making this winter blast the most significant event of the season and, for some areas, perhaps the largest snowfall in over a decade, according to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center.

Isolated higher amounts are expected in the Appalachians and along the Great Lakes, where the terrain's influence will be in full effect.

Many towns and cities in the path of the storm system have issued snow emergencies, as crews treat major roadways and prepare for round-the-clock snow removal efforts.

"This is the big one," Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth, with the Missouri Department of Transportation, told FOX Weather on Friday. "We are messaging out ahead of time, letting motorists know that our travel is going to be just about impossible on some of our major interstates: Interstate 70, because of the volume of snow, and Interstate 44 – that’s really the prime bull’s-eye right now for some of those heavier amounts of ice."

Between 5 and 8 inches of snow is expected across the metro areas of St. Louis, Louisville and Lexington, with even higher amounts possible around Indianapolis and Kansas City. The snowfall is even expected to reach Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., where 3-6 inches is possible through Monday evening, with isolated higher amounts.

"I think Monday is going to be a snow day for a lot of (school) districts," FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel said. "All the way from Kansas, all the way east into (Washington) D.C., Baltimore and even Atlantic City."

Impacts from various thicknesses of ice accretion.

South of the heavy snowfall, an ice storm looks likely, with hours of freezing rain expected, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Ice accretions of at least a half-inch are expected in parts of southern Missouri, southern Illinois and into the Appalachians, potentially leading to widespread tree damage and long-lasting power outages.

Due to the ice accretion, the airfield at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) was closed to inbound and outbound flights for several hours on Saturday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on X that crews were able to treat the airfield surfaces, runways and taxiways at MCI and were able to reopen the facility to resume flights late Saturday afternoon.

A combination of mechanical issues and the weather appeared to cause the Kansas City Chiefs to be delayed at MCI for hours before taking off for Denver for their match against the Broncos on Sunday.

Major airlines, including Delta, United, Southwest and American, were allowing travelers to adjust schedules ahead of the winter storm, but the efforts did not prevent long lines from forming at ticket counters amid thousands of delays and cancellations over the weekend.

Amtrak said it was also adjusting schedules for several train routes due to the storm. Numerous long-distance routes, Midwest routes and Northeast routes have been affected.

On the warm side of the storm system, severe weather is expected to develop on Sunday and Monday in portions of the South.

Some of the thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and even some tornadoes.

The highest threat of severe storms is expected to be centered over portions of northern Louisiana , western Mississippi and southeastern Arkansas , where NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather . A couple of EF-2 or stronger tornadoes may occur in this region.





