After winter storm, three people suspected to have died from hypothermia
The Hamilton County coroner's office reports 3 deaths are being investigated as hypothermia-related after last week's winter storms.
"People don't understand the consequences."
Environment Canada says parts of Ontario are expected to be hit by heavy, blowing snow today and Wednesday, and some areas could see up to 40 centimetres.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t study atmospheric sciences in college, launching an unhinged suggestion that officials could end the Los Angeles wildfires by manipulating the weather. “Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" the Republican asked Sunday in a post on X. “They know how to do it.” Greene has repeatedly used cloud seeding—the practice of releasing silver iodide particles a
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping more than water: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop them before they destroy more neighborhoods.
Louise Martineau still remembers her state of panic as she stood three metres from the doors of the emergency department at a Quebec City hospital, unsure how she would get her husband inside.Earlier that evening, on Sept. 12, 2024, 73-year-old Philippe de Passillé felt an onset of pain on the left side of his stomach, under his chest, which quickly spread to his thigh and leg.His leg got worse and by the time the couple made it to Enfant-Jésus-CHU de Québec hospital, he said the limb was "compl
Authorities still haven’t determined an official cause for any of the fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area, but residents are pointing to remnants of a New Year's Day fire as a possible cause of the Palisades Fire.
Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno
As uncontrolled blazes have turned large swaths of Los Angeles into hellscapes the last week, Associated Press photographers have been on the frontlines. Balancing the need for safety with the risks of getting close to wildfires, these photojournalists have also had to manage their emotions. Seeing unimaginable destruction and suffering is hard.
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Additional water tankers and scores of firefighters arrived at the Los Angeles area on Monday ahead of fierce winds that were forecast to return and threaten the progress made so far on two massive infernos that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue.
A man in his 80s started working as a personal trainer after lifting weights helped him relieve joint pain and arthritis so he could stay active.
Snow squall warnings continue for southern Ontario. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads. Snow will even reach as far as the GTA through Wednesday. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.