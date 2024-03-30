Winter Storm Warning, heavy rain expected through Friday night
Winter Storm Warning, heavy rain is expected through Friday night
Winter Storm Warning, heavy rain is expected through Friday night
All eyes are on the April 8 solar eclipse, but a slew of changeable weather lies in wait for the rest of the month across Canada
Tall, heavy buildings on a thin, man-made island can be a recipe for more flooding.
Russia has admitted recently that secondary sanctions from the West are choking its energy exports.
“Peggy and Molly” were a match made for the internet. But wildlife officials have now separated the dog and the bird, because they say wild animals shouldn’t be pets.
No one would argue that the climate in North Texas is ideal for growing lettuce, a crop that thrives when there’s a chill in the air. But the region’s broiling summers are of no concern to Eddy Badrina, chief executive of Eden Green Technology, a vertical, hydroponic greenhouse company just outside Dallas. The company, which sells its leafy greens to Walmart, controls every aspect of a plant’s life. At its 82,500-square-foot facility, cool air is pumped in to create the ideal microclimate around
Scientists fixed tags equipped with cameras onto tiger sharks so that they could view the ocean floor from a new perspective. What they saw was astounding.
Hybrids offer some of the best fuel economy you can get in a vehicle. This means more savings for you. Even if the initial sticker price is higher than what you'd find with a gas-powered car, the fuel...
The endangered animal looks different from its parents for now.
Bizarre actions, including spinning around upside-down and then dying, have been observed in dozens of fish species in the Florida Keys. Wildlife officials have logged nearly 200 incidents – with over 30 species acting this way – mostly in the lower Keys but as far north as Miami. CNN’s Bill Weir meets with the scientists scrambling to figure out the cause.
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
Endangered smalltooth sawfish, marine creatures virtually unchanged for millions of years, are exhibiting erratic spinning behavior and dying in unusual numbers in Florida waters. Federal and state wildlife agencies are beginning an effort to rescue and rehabilitate sawfish to find out why. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced what it calls an “emergency response” focused on the Florida Keys starting next week.
Persistent rainfall and pooling water persist across Atlantic Canada, exacerbating flooding concerns and impacting travel. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers insights into the ongoing heavy rain and its implications for the region.
Warnings have been issued about fake eclipse glasses, traffic danger and possible air travel headaches. Here's what to know.
The total solar eclipse is on April 8th, and millions of people from Texas to Maine preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime event will want to ensure they enjoy it safely.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday restored rules to protect imperiled species and shield their habitat from destruction after the measures were rolled back under former President Donald Trump. Among the changes, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will reinstate a decades-old regulation that mandates blanket protections for animals and plants newly classified as threatened. That means officials won't have to craft specific plans to shield each individual species while pr
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A tropical cyclone that swept across Madagascar has killed 18 people and left four missing after making landfall on the north of the Indian Ocean island nation earlier this week, authorities said on Friday. The storm has also caused severe flooding that partly submerged entire villages, displaced or affected some 47,000 people and set off landslides that injured three people, the National Office for Disaster Management said. Cyclone Gamane hit northern Madagascar
It does not rain all weekend, but there will be periods of wet weather.
Many in Gilford said it was something they had never experienced before. The epicenter of the quake was on White Oaks Road.
The picnic area was closed off at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument because of the plant, officials said.
New research suggests these two types of killer whales found off the Pacific coast could actually be different species.