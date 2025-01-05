Winter Weather Advisory for WNC

Latest Stories
- CNN
62 million people under threat of major winter storm set to deliver season’s most significant blow yet
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Car Expert: These Are the Most Unreliable Vehicles for the Winter
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Formidable, prolonged squall event pummels Ontario's snowbelts
A multi-day snow squall event has finally subsided in Ontario after consecutive days of hazardous travel and hefty accumulations for parts of the province
- Global News
Winter blast set to swoop in across Canada, U.S.
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
- The Weather Network - Video
'Falling Lizards Alert' for Florida as Arctic air on the way
Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing in the southern U.S. which can cause headaches for snowbirds and iguanas alike. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the chilly snowbird forecast
- BBC
Here's what to know about winter storm pummeling North America
Up to a foot of snow is expected from Ohio to Washington DC in what could be the biggest such accumulation in over a decade.
- Rolling Stone
China Is Ready to Take Advantage of Trump Trashing Clean Energy
The global fight against the climate crisis will soldier on without the leadership of the United States
- CNN
Sweden allows nearly 10% of wolf population to be killed. The government wants an even more drastic cull
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
- Global News
Stanford University study uses AI to predict earth's peak warming
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
- CBC
Toronto Zoo loses spotted hyena and moose, closing out year of several animal deaths
The Toronto Zoo ended 2024 by bidding farewell to two geriatric, long-term residents, a 25-year-old spotted hyena and an 11-year-old American moose — the last in a series of animal deaths at the zoo last year. The hyena, Moja, became lethargic and weak on Christmas Day, the zoo said in a social media post on Saturday. After his health rapidly declined, "it was determined that euthanasia was warranted given poor prognosis for recovery," the zoo said. Moja was on the upper end of spotted hyena lif
- The Weather Network
Major East Coast storm threatens damaging winds, heavy snow
A strong storm aiming for Atlantic Canada to end the weekend will bring a risk for power outages and difficult travel
- Sky video
UK weather: Heavy snow hits much of UK as thousands left without power - with warnings extended to Monday
Heavy snow warnings remain in place across northern England - with the weather leaving thousands without power across the UK and causing disruption at airports.
- BBC
Further weather alerts as thousands without power and water
In Northern Ireland, a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued.
- Sky News
Tourist, 22, killed while bathing elephant in Thailand
A 22-year-old Spanish tourist has died after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand. Student Blanca Ojanguren Garcia had been visiting the island of Yao Yai in southwestern Thailand with her boyfriend when the attack took place, according to local media reports. The couple had been bathing one of the elephants when Ms Garcia passed in front of it and it gored her with its tusk, a worker at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre told EFE.
- Canadian Press Videos
The heaviest snowfall in a decade is possible as a wintery blast roils parts of the US
A blast of snow, ice, wind and plunging temperatures stirred up dangerous travel conditions in parts of the central U.S. on Sunday. The disruptive winter storm brought the possibility of the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” to some areas. At least 8 inches of snow were expected, particularly north of Interstate 70, as the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Kansas and Missouri, where blizzard conditions were reported. (AP video/Nick Ingram)
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Cold Saturday, tracking a wet and wintry storm
- The Canadian Press
Heavy snow brings widespread disruption across the UK and Germany
LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain brought widespread disruption across Europe on Sunday, particularly in the U.K. and Germany, with several major airports forced to suspend flights.
- WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps
The Midwest bracing for significant snow storm
A small army of salt trucks and plows sat ready to respond to incoming winter weather in Greater Cincinnati Thursday as forecasts called for the threat of a winter storm Sunday into Monday.
- USA TODAY
'Changed our minds': Video shows 2 dogs head straight back inside amid whiteout snow
A video shared online captured the moment two pets, Kane and Chester, reconsidered their outdoor venture on Thursday amid winter weather in Ontario.
- USA TODAY
'Heaviest snowfall in over a decade': Mega winter storm bears down on millions
Millions should prepare for disrupted travel and winter conditions as a fierce storm is set to bring ice, snow and freezing rain to much of the U.S.